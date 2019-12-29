Senior quarterback Ian Book has announced on his Instagram page that he will return to Notre Dame for his fifth season of eligibility in 2020. The first Fighting Irish quarterback elected as a captain since Jimmy Clausen in 2009, Book would also be the first three-year starter at his position since Clausen from 2007-09.

Book will return as the third-year starting quarterback at Notre Dame in 2020. (James Gilbert)

Book is coming off a 20 of 28 passing performance for 247 yards and a touchdown in this weekend’s 33-9 Camping World Bowl victory versus Iowa State.

For the season he is 28th nationally in passing efficiency (149.1 rating) by completing 240 of 399 passes (60.2 percent) for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was second in rushing with 546 yards, and led the team in that department during four straight wins in November. A year earlier as a junior in 2018, Book finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency with a 154.0 rating, the highest in head coach Brian Kelly’s 10 seasons at Notre Dame. Furthermore, Book joins Fighting Irish luminaries Tony Rice, Tom Clements and Joe Theismann, along with Brandon Wimbush, whom Book supplanted as the starter in game 4 of the 2018 season, as the lone Notre Dame quarterbacks to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in their careers.