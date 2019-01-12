Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of free throws from freshman guard Prentiss Hubb with under three seconds remaining pushed Notre Dame to a 69-66 win over Boston College. The Irish led by double-digits with around eight minutes, but the Eagles eventually took the lead with under 20 seconds remaining before Hubb got to the bucket and was fouled. Blue & Gold Illustrated recaps the Irish win half-by-half.

FIRST HALF

Mike Brey and company had to go back to the drawing board against the Eagles with junior guard TJ Gibbs falling ill before the game and missing the contest and junior forward Juwan Durham out as well with an ankle injury. Freshmen Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski got the starting nod along with Hubb, DJ Harvey and John Mooney. Hubb opened the scoring with a three-pointer before Boston College responded with a 6-2 run to take an early 6-5 lead. Mooney hit a tough baseline jumper to retake the lead for Notre Dame at 7-6 going into the under-16 media timeout. Boston College star guard Ky Bowman started to heat up over the next few minutes knocking down two three-pointers. But, the Irish freshmen continued to play well with Laszewski finishing with a dunk in transition off a nice feed from Hubb. Junior guard Nik Djogo followed with a strong offensive rebound, which led to another three-pointer from Hubb to tie the game at 12 with 11:48 left. Hubb’s triple was the start of an eventual 10-0 run to push the Irish lead to 19-12 following a dunk via Mooney and another three-pointer from Hubb. Bowman and forward Jairus Hamilton combined for a 7-2 run to close to Notre Dame lead back to 21-19 with 6:43 remaining. Another dunk from Mooney and layup via Hubb off an offensive rebound helped the Irish maintain a lead at 25-22 with 3:18 left in the opening half. Mooney and Harvey combined for four free throws to extend the advantage to 29-22 with just over a minute remaining. Notre Dame eventually went into the break with a 31-25 lead behind 11 points, four rebounds and three assists from Hubb. Mooney added 10 points and six rebounds to aid the efforts. Notre Dame connected on 11-of-31 field goals (35.5 percent) in the opening half, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) behind the arc. Bowman was the lone Boston College scorer over four points with 12 points and seven rebounds.

SECOND HALF