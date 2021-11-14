How two Notre Dame defensive players stepped up when Irish needed it most

Neither Bo Bauer nor Ramon Henderson had ever started a game in their respective college careers until Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va. And until they walked off the field at Scott Stadium with smiles on their faces and a victory on the scoreboard, neither had played as well over the course of an entire game as they did in the three and a half hours prior to that not-so-fleeting moment of euphoria. It will be well documented in the days after Notre Dame’s 28-3 victory over Virginia that Cavaliers junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong didn’t play because of injured ribs. And yes, that made a difference. It always does when one of the best quarterbacks in the country isn’t able to give it a go. But sometimes backup quarterbacks rise to the occasion. Sometimes opposing defenses have just as hard of a time stopping the new guy as they would have the old one. That wasn’t the case when the Irish played the ‘Hoos, and Bauer and Henderson were major reasons why.

"When we heard the news, at the end of the day, we’ve still got to go play them," Henderson said. "They’ve got to come play us. I don’t think any heads turn, it’s just like, 'We’ve got to go play. We’ve got to stop [the backup].'" That, they did. Bauer finished the game with a career-high nine tackles. Henderson had a career-high four. Their impacts were felt in areas much deeper than total counts. Bauer had 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Henderson recorded his first career interception — a rangy one in which he covered enough ground to suggest the sophomore defensive back will start plenty more games in his Notre Dame career. Oh, and he did it all at safety. His natural position is cornerback. “Tuesday I was told I’d be moving to field safety and starting if I got it all down, so it’s kind of like a hard transition,” Henderson said. “It’s very different from corner.”

Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson makes one of his four tackles in the Irish's win over Virginia. (Keith Lucas/BGI)

One day he’s practicing at corner. The next day he’s got the flu — yes, Henderson said he was one of the first Irish players of roughly a dozen or so who battled a virus during the week. Then the day after that he’s practicing at a completely new position. And just a few days after that he’s hauling in Kyle Hamilton-like INTs. Henderson said he consulted his mom on Thursday to get motherly advice 48 hours in advance of one of the biggest nights of his life to date. Her advice? Simple. "She just told me to be calm," Henderson said. "Be confident. Be myself. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been playing football since I was seven. At the end of the day, it’s just playing football.” He played it oh so well. And so did Bauer. Bauer started in place of fellow senior linebacker Drew White, who was a game-time decision because of the illness that ravaged the Irish locker room throughout the week. There was no drop off from A to B. If anything, there might have been an uptick. White played the previous two games with shoulder and knee injuries. “Bo did some really good things,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He was extremely active. He gets our checks. We had a number of checks when [Virginia] went into the wildcat. So we had to those communicated. But he’s extremely active. He’s around the football, and he does a really nice job.”