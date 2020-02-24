One of the highlights of the offseason for both college football and NFL fans is the scouting combine. It gives collegiate fans an opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite players, who they enjoyed watching for three to four years, while those dedicated to the pro game get perhaps their first look at the young talent that's about to enter the league. It's gotten to the point that the NFL Combine is a week-long event, which actually started yesterday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends officially reporting to Indianapolis.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool will be one of nine Fighting Irish players participating at the 2020 NFL Combine (Mike Miller)

On day one, those invited to participate will register, undergo orientation and begin the interview process with various NFL teams that may be interested in their services. But the actual workout portion of the combine, which is the most popular aspect among fans, does not being until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Measurements

Thus far, official measurements are available for three Notre Dame players: tight end Cole Kmet and receivers Chris Finke and Chase Claypool.

Kmet: Height: 6-5 6/8 Weight: 262 Hand: 10 4/8 Arm: 33 Wingspan: 79

Finke: Height: 5-9 4/8 Weight: 186 Hand: 9 Arm: 29 Wingspan: 69 5/8

Claypool: Height: 6-4 2/8 Weight: 238 Hand: 9 7/8 Arm: 32 4/8 Wingspan: 80

*These measurements of courtesy of Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter at Yahoo. Blue and Gold Illustrated will also update this thread throughout the week with additional measurements for former Notre Dame players.

Watching Live

The NFL Network will be airing the workout portion of the NFL Combine all week on the NFL Network, which you can watch on your television, computer and smartphone or tablet. If you don't get the NFL Network, it also looks like you might be able to watch by downloading the NFL App. The NFL Combine workouts will air from 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Each day is broken down by position groups. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will be on Thursday; placekickers, special teams players, offensive linemen and runningbacks on Friday; defensive linemen and linebackers on Saturday and defensive backs on Sunday. As Blue and Gold Illustrated already mentioned, nine Notre Dame players will participate at the NFL Combine and the day of their workout is listed below.



Thursday Workout - Tight End Cole Kmet - Wide Receiver Chase Claypool - Wide Receiver Chris Finke

Friday Workout - Running Back Tony Jones

Saturday Workout - Defensive End Khalid Kareem - Defensive End Julian Okwara

Sunday Workout - Cornerback Troy Pride - Safety Alohi Gilman - Safety Jalen Elliott

The 2020 NFL Combine will include most of the traditional workout drills, such as the 40-yard dash, but were also 16 new drills added this year, while others have been eliminated.

Media Availability

Prior to Thursday, the media will also have access to participating players starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m. through Friday. Select NFL coaches and general managers will also be available on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. While some of the press conferences and interviews may be shown live on the NFL Network, Blue and Gold Illustrated will be at all four days of the media availability to keep subscribers informed on news related to all nine of the Notre Dame players at NFL Scouting Combine. For a full list of player media availability, click here.



Full 2020 NFL Combine Schedule