How the Notre Dame defense flashed elite potential in win over Wisconsin

But first, he had to enjoy the cacophony a bit for himself.

It bellowed through the bowels of Soldier Field and into the Notre Dame postgame press conference media room, where head coach Brian Kelly was moments away from merrily addressing reporters after the Irish’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin.

The noise was too much to ignore.

House of Pain’s “Jump Around” blared from locker room speakers at full blast. Yep, the same song that has become synonymous with Wisconsin football. The same song that played from the stadium’s stereo system an hour or so earlier while Wisconsin fans clad in red did as the tune’s title implores energetically enough to slightly shake the press box.

The Badgers’ locker room was out of earshot from where the Irish held their makeshift pop concert, but it doesn’t take being able to hear what the Badgers had going on to confidently say they weren’t listening to the song — their song — again.

If only for one day, that song belonged to Notre Dame.

“It seemed like we thought that that was our fight song, and we started playing better,” Kelly said.

More specifically, the song belonged to the Notre Dame defense.

The Irish played their best game of the season on that side of the ball. Most of the attention going into the game centered on the Wisconsin defense, with reason. The Badgers, after all, held Notre Dame to less yards (242) than they gained themselves (314). The Irish only mustered three rushing yards on 32 attempts. The Badgers were as advertised.

Situationally, though, Notre Dame was arguably superior.

The Irish stopped Wisconsin on third down 13 times in 14 tries. They stuffed the Badgers on their only fourth down attempt. They picked off four of sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz’s passes and returned two for touchdowns. They forced Mertz to fumble and recovered to bring the turnover total to five. They held a rushing attack that was averaging 266 yards per game to 74.

They just about did it all.

“They prepared so well for this game,” Kelly said. “And I’m not surprised by the win.”