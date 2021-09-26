How the Notre Dame defense flashed elite potential in win over Wisconsin
The noise was too much to ignore.
It bellowed through the bowels of Soldier Field and into the Notre Dame postgame press conference media room, where head coach Brian Kelly was moments away from merrily addressing reporters after the Irish’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin.
But first, he had to enjoy the cacophony a bit for himself.
House of Pain’s “Jump Around” blared from locker room speakers at full blast. Yep, the same song that has become synonymous with Wisconsin football. The same song that played from the stadium’s stereo system an hour or so earlier while Wisconsin fans clad in red did as the tune’s title implores energetically enough to slightly shake the press box.
The Badgers’ locker room was out of earshot from where the Irish held their makeshift pop concert, but it doesn’t take being able to hear what the Badgers had going on to confidently say they weren’t listening to the song — their song — again.
If only for one day, that song belonged to Notre Dame.
“It seemed like we thought that that was our fight song, and we started playing better,” Kelly said.
More specifically, the song belonged to the Notre Dame defense.
The Irish played their best game of the season on that side of the ball. Most of the attention going into the game centered on the Wisconsin defense, with reason. The Badgers, after all, held Notre Dame to less yards (242) than they gained themselves (314). The Irish only mustered three rushing yards on 32 attempts. The Badgers were as advertised.
Situationally, though, Notre Dame was arguably superior.
The Irish stopped Wisconsin on third down 13 times in 14 tries. They stuffed the Badgers on their only fourth down attempt. They picked off four of sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz’s passes and returned two for touchdowns. They forced Mertz to fumble and recovered to bring the turnover total to five. They held a rushing attack that was averaging 266 yards per game to 74.
They just about did it all.
“They prepared so well for this game,” Kelly said. “And I’m not surprised by the win.”
One sequence of plays in particular caught Kelly’s eye and embodied everything Notre Dame accomplished defensively against Wisconsin. Junior cornerback Cam Hart was flagged for pass interference on a third down play in the second quarter. Three plays later, on third and 10, Hart jumped the same route he was penalized on and came away with his first career interception.
“My coaches were like, ‘They’re going to come back to it. Just be ready or be alert on a double move,’” Hart said.
That’s a microcosm of a resilience Notre Dame’s defense has developed in the first month of the season. The Irish gave up 442 yards and 38 points in week one against Florida State. Slowly and steadily, though, that unit has improved in both areas with each passing game. Toledo was held to 353 yards and 29 points. Purdue was held to 348 yards and 13 points. The Wisconsin statistics are well documented and fresh in the minds of observers.
Notre Dame ranks tied for fourth nationally in turnovers forced, a mark of success in defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's aggressive system.
“We just needed to tap the brakes early on about our defense,” Kelly said. “It takes some time to get everything in, and there’s layers to our defense.”
As those layers continue to manifest in the form of tackles for loss, forced fumbles and interceptions returned for touchdowns, Kelly believes the country is going to see what he knew all along Notre Dame’s defense could be under Freeman.
And the players believe it too.
“We’re having fun out there and understanding the importance of playing free and not really thinking that much,” Hart said. “Playing with that energy and passion is the biggest thing for us.”
