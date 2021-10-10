How Notre Dame successfully went off script on tying two-point conversion

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Notre Dame’s game tying two-point conversion was a departure from script.

The play itself was improvisation. The play call was a necessary shift from the initial two-point plan.

The Irish decided on their top two-point play early in the week and ran it in practice, but when they needed to go for two in Saturday’s 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, they shifted course because of a personnel issue.

Junior running back Kyren Williams was sidelined after taking a hit on a targeting penalty. Sophomore and No. 2 back Chris Tyree was also out due to turf toe. That left freshman Logan Diggs as the primary running back – which Williams thinks dictated the change in play call.