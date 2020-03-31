How Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book Stays Sharp During The Pandemic
With social distancing guidelines continuing through April, many Notre Dame football players are left with an even longer period of time without facilities to train in and performance coaches to work with.
The good news is Notre Dame has a two-year starter coming back for the 2020 college football season — assuming there is a season, that is.
With that said, even a veteran quarterback needs to stay ready and keep his arm active.
“You've got limited access to athletes to throw to, so I’m building out short videos for my athletes, so they can do some drill work that doesn’t require another person,” said Will Hewlett, Book’s private quarterback coach. “We call it ‘patterning and arm care’ and it includes drills that you can do to keep your arm fresh and in shape.”
In addition to several other collegiate quarterbacks, Hewlett has worked with Book since he was a freshman in high school. He sent the Fighting Irish signal-caller one of the videos a few days ago, and the drills are similar to what baseball pitchers might do in the offseason.
Some of the work involves a terry towel or a round ball with a sub-maximal weight in comparison to a football, which allows the thrower to develop different levels of arm strength and explosiveness.
