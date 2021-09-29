How Notre Dame needs Jack Coan to help its pass protection

Notre Dame’s 21 sacks allowed through four games ranks 129th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, ahead of only perennial Mid-American Conference pauper Akron.

In turn, Irish quarterback Jack Coan’s name ought to reside atop the list of college football’s most frequently pressured quarterbacks.

Open up the Pro Football Focus leaderboard in percentage of dropbacks under pressure, though, and Coan doesn’t appear until you start scrolling down. Among 138 FBS quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, Coan is 32nd in percentage of dropbacks under pressure (34.2).