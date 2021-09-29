 How Notre Dame Fighting Irish football needs quarterback Jack Coan to help its pass protection struggles
How Notre Dame needs Jack Coan to help its pass protection

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

Notre Dame’s 21 sacks allowed through four games ranks 129th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, ahead of only perennial Mid-American Conference pauper Akron.

In turn, Irish quarterback Jack Coan’s name ought to reside atop the list of college football’s most frequently pressured quarterbacks.

Open up the Pro Football Focus leaderboard in percentage of dropbacks under pressure, though, and Coan doesn’t appear until you start scrolling down. Among 138 FBS quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, Coan is 32nd in percentage of dropbacks under pressure (34.2).

That’s still a below-average pressure rate. But it doesn’t quite match the torrent of sacks he has taken.

What gives? Coan’s pressure-to-sack percentage of 37.7 is fifth-worst among those 138 passers. Pressure-to-sack rate is largely a measure of elusiveness, improvisation skills and punctuality of throws. A below-average offensive line mixed with more than a third of pressures turning into sacks is a dangerous combination.

