To be a virtual strength and conditioning coach is to exist as a contradiction.

The job is built on face-to-face inspiration and motivation — or in some cases, in-your-face jolts — and its purpose is to build more than muscle mass or speed. College football strength and conditioning programs, when done right, produce cohesion and a culture of accountability. Players spend more time with the strength staff in the offseason than the on-field coaches, molding the resolve and toughness that will put to use in the fall.

Until now.

With campuses closed and teams spread out, the chances to create community and have iron sharpen iron disappear. Players are on their own, and the NCAA’s COVID-19 guidelines say coaches cannot mandate workouts or track progress.