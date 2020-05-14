How Many Five-Star Recruits Did Notre Dame Offer In 2020?
After a dominating performance at the 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last June, Jordan Johnson earned an illustrious fifth star to the right of the headshot on his Rivals recruiting profile. It was less than three months after the St. Louis De Smet Jesuit wide receiver committed to Notre Dame.
After seeing news of his fifth star on social media, Johnson described his mood as “lit.” The designation far from guarantees that he will become a superstar in South Bend, but it is indicative of his enormous potential.
That is all team class rankings are about anyway: potential. Year after year, the teams that attract the most sought after high school prospects — the players with the highest ceilings and floors — typically seem to end up competing for the national championship. It is not an exact science. Some five-star players are busts, but more often than not those prospects end up playing on Sundays.
The exception was Clemson until they started to be considered part of the rule with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2020, which included five signees that have the same Rivals recruiting profile designation as Johnson.
For Notre Dame football to truly wake up the echoes once again — which will only come with another national championship — it seems that signing players of Johnson’s caliber must become a more common occurrence.
Fighting Irish coaches and fans point to the academic and regional restrictions that limit the number of five-star players Notre Dame can seriously recruit in a given cycle, but is this sentiment accurate?
For the 2020 cycle, the answer is yes, at least compared to the top tier of college football and Notre Dame’s main recruiting rival.
Scholarship Offer Breakdown
By analyzing the data available on Rivals recruiting profiles, I was able to determine that of the 34 players in the class of 2020 with the talent and high school production to be classified as five-stars, Notre Dame offered exactly half of them.
|School
|Five-Stars Offers
|Five-Star Signees
|
Notre Dame
|
17
|
1
|
Clemson
|
22
|
5
|
Michigan
|
26
|
0
|
Alabama
|
33
|
4
