News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 12:01:18 -0500') }} football Edit

How Many Five-Star Recruits Did Notre Dame Offer In 2020?

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After a dominating performance at the 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last June, Jordan Johnson earned an illustrious fifth star to the right of the headshot on his Rivals recruiting profile. It was less than three months after the St. Louis De Smet Jesuit wide receiver committed to Notre Dame.

After seeing news of his fifth star on social media, Johnson described his mood as “lit.” The designation far from guarantees that he will become a superstar in South Bend, but it is indicative of his enormous potential.

That is all team class rankings are about anyway: potential. Year after year, the teams that attract the most sought after high school prospects — the players with the highest ceilings and floors — typically seem to end up competing for the national championship. It is not an exact science. Some five-star players are busts, but more often than not those prospects end up playing on Sundays.

The exception was Clemson until they started to be considered part of the rule with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2020, which included five signees that have the same Rivals recruiting profile designation as Johnson.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame incoming freshman wide receiver Jordan Johnson
Notre Dame wide receiver signee Jordan Johnson became the first Rivals five-star prospect to join the Fighting Irish since Daelin Hayes in 2016. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

For Notre Dame football to truly wake up the echoes once again — which will only come with another national championship — it seems that signing players of Johnson’s caliber must become a more common occurrence.

Fighting Irish coaches and fans point to the academic and regional restrictions that limit the number of five-star players Notre Dame can seriously recruit in a given cycle, but is this sentiment accurate?

For the 2020 cycle, the answer is yes, at least compared to the top tier of college football and Notre Dame’s main recruiting rival.

Scholarship Offer Breakdown

By analyzing the data available on Rivals recruiting profiles, I was able to determine that of the 34 players in the class of 2020 with the talent and high school production to be classified as five-stars, Notre Dame offered exactly half of them.

Class of 2020 Rivals Five-Star Offers (Out of 34 Total Prospects)
School Five-Stars Offers Five-Star Signees

Notre Dame

17

1

Clemson

22

5

Michigan

26

0

Alabama

33

4
Information is according to available recruiting data for the class of 2020.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}