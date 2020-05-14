After a dominating performance at the 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last June, Jordan Johnson earned an illustrious fifth star to the right of the headshot on his Rivals recruiting profile. It was less than three months after the St. Louis De Smet Jesuit wide receiver committed to Notre Dame.

After seeing news of his fifth star on social media, Johnson described his mood as “lit.” The designation far from guarantees that he will become a superstar in South Bend, but it is indicative of his enormous potential.

That is all team class rankings are about anyway: potential. Year after year, the teams that attract the most sought after high school prospects — the players with the highest ceilings and floors — typically seem to end up competing for the national championship. It is not an exact science. Some five-star players are busts, but more often than not those prospects end up playing on Sundays.

The exception was Clemson until they started to be considered part of the rule with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2020, which included five signees that have the same Rivals recruiting profile designation as Johnson.