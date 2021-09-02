How likely is Notre Dame football RB Kyren Williams to win Heisman Trophy?
Only one running back has won the Heisman Trophy in the last 11 times the most prestigious individual award in college football has been awarded.
Only three running backs have won it in the last 21 years.
And yet, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard — as Heisman Trophy winner himself as a wide receiver at Michigan in 1991 — said during a Heisman Trophy special segment last weekend that his top contender for the coveted trophy is a running back.
Notre Dame junior Kyren Williams.
In the last three seasons, only two running backs have finished in the top five of Heisman voting; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor in 2019 and Alabama’s Najee Harris in 2020.
Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. He caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns.
Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. He caught 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
Taylor eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He scored 26 times. He still finished fifth in Heisman voting. Harris came close to 2,000 scrimmage yards. He scored a whopping 30 times. He still finished fifth in Heisman voting.
Harris' teammate Devonta Smith proved that yes, a position player other than a quarterback can win the Heisman Trophy. But recent voting suggests it's incredibly hard for that position player to be a running back.
Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry last year. He caught 35 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown. More than respectable numbers. But not nearly enough for Heisman consideration.
How much those statistics will inflate in 2021 doesn't depend solely on Williams, either. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been insistent on getting sophomore running back Chris Tyree more touches. Head coach Brian Kelly said there will be more of an initiative to throw the ball in the red zone, which would take scoring opportunities away from Williams. On the ground, at least.
Notre Dame is looking to be a more efficient passing team in general, too. The coaching staff feels confident it has an able passer in Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan, and it feels like a wide receiving corps led by five seniors desperate for breakout seasons is finally going to be one of the strongest position groups on the team.
According to BetMGM, Coan has better odds to win the Heisman at +10000 than Williams at +15000. There are 46 players on BetMGM's list with better odds than Williams to win it.
Outside of Reggie Bush in 2005, running backs winning the Heisman in the last 20 years has been a result of force-feeding them the ball. Alabama's Mark Ingram won in 2009 with 271 rushes for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 334 receiving yards ranked third on the team and were not far behind Julio Jones' team-leading 596.
Alabama’s Derrick Henry carried the ball a hard-to-fathom 395 times when he won the award in 2015. The Crimson Tide quarterback that year was Jake Coker, a far cry in talent level from Alabama’s three most recent starting quarterbacks; Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.
The bottom line? The circumstances have to be perfect for a running back to win the Heisman Trophy — or even be in the running for it. Williams may very well have a fine season worthy of helping Notre Dame reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four seasons.
But to win the Heisman? He's going to have to do something super, super special. And quite frankly, something unlikely as well.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.