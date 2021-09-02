How likely is Notre Dame football RB Kyren Williams to win Heisman Trophy?

Only one running back has won the Heisman Trophy in the last 11 times the most prestigious individual award in college football has been awarded. Only three running backs have won it in the last 21 years. And yet, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard — as Heisman Trophy winner himself as a wide receiver at Michigan in 1991 — said during a Heisman Trophy special segment last weekend that his top contender for the coveted trophy is a running back. Notre Dame junior Kyren Williams.

In the last three seasons, only two running backs have finished in the top five of Heisman voting; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor in 2019 and Alabama’s Najee Harris in 2020. Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. He caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. He caught 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He scored 26 times. He still finished fifth in Heisman voting. Harris came close to 2,000 scrimmage yards. He scored a whopping 30 times. He still finished fifth in Heisman voting. Harris' teammate Devonta Smith proved that yes, a position player other than a quarterback can win the Heisman Trophy. But recent voting suggests it's incredibly hard for that position player to be a running back. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry last year. He caught 35 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown. More than respectable numbers. But not nearly enough for Heisman consideration.

Williams, who rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020, could be a Heisman Trophy dark horse. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)