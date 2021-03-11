No matter how much Notre Dame’s coaching staff understood it had to accept the times, it needed to reach the point where it felt comfortable offering a quarterback it hadn’t seen in person and taking a commitment from one with 151 career pass attempts.

The quarterback, 2022 four-star Steve Angeli from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, had to feel comfortable with a staff he has never met that has only evaluated him on video.

It’s all a lot to ask. For Angeli and Notre Dame. For any quarterback recruit and coaching staff trying to find the right fits. The COVID times ripped away face-to-face interactions and live viewings, making the evaluation of football’s most important position a more complicated exercise.