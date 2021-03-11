How Irish QB Commit Steve Angeli Got Creative To Help Coaches Evaluate Him
No matter how much Notre Dame’s coaching staff understood it had to accept the times, it needed to reach the point where it felt comfortable offering a quarterback it hadn’t seen in person and taking a commitment from one with 151 career pass attempts.
The quarterback, 2022 four-star Steve Angeli from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, had to feel comfortable with a staff he has never met that has only evaluated him on video.
It’s all a lot to ask. For Angeli and Notre Dame. For any quarterback recruit and coaching staff trying to find the right fits. The COVID times ripped away face-to-face interactions and live viewings, making the evaluation of football’s most important position a more complicated exercise.
Eventually, though, the need to move forward and give in to reality won out. Angeli committed to Notre Dame on March 4, about seven months after the Irish made him their first 2022 quarterback offer. He’s the 15th of 24 four- or five-star quarterbacks in the 2022 class to pick a school. A critical piece of the comfort he felt with Notre Dame – and vice versa – is a product of creative thinking from him and those around him.
Angeli’s first contact with Notre Dame came after his sophomore season in 2019, when a staff member dropped by Bergen Catholic and informed its coaches that Angeli should come to the Irish Invasion camp that upcoming summer. He and his parents ptt it on the calendar, but of course, it never happened.
So he and his quarterback trainer, Matt Bastardi, set up their own version of a camp. Angeli recruited some receivers. Bastardi supplied cameras to filmed Angeli working in a mock camp setting. The more angles of him, the better.
