On Monday, measurements were taken for three Notre Dame players: tight end Cole Kmet and receivers Chris Finke and Chase Claypool at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The most surprising news to come from this was Claypool's weight.

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is one of three Notre Dame players who were measured at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. (Photo by Mike Miller)

According to John Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl and an NFL Draft analyst with ESPN, Claypool weighed in at 229 pounds at the Senior Bowl last month, the same weight he was listed at on Notre Dame's official roster in 2019. When he weighed in on Monday, at 238 pounds.

Spoke to four scouts and three said Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool won today’s weigh-ins. Put on nine pounds since @seniorbowl (229 lbs in Mobile and 238 today). Might be embracing the TE conversion. He’s going to be a mismatch problem at the next level.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/J8EBFq1Hci — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 24, 2020

Based on this photo Claypool posted to his Twitter account last week, it appears the wideout only added good weight, but that won't be known for sure until he runs the 40-yard dash on Thursday? Can he still run a 4.5?

I remember a time when this used to be vacation ... pic.twitter.com/XlCMj9kr14 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) February 17, 2020

The Rest of Monday's Measurements