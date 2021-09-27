How Brian Kelly feels about Notre Dame’s continued offensive line concerns

This isn't an easy fix. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn can't snap his fingers and have his unit play better. It doesn't work like that. Quinn knows it. Head coach Brian Kelly knows it. And Kelly knows where Quinn is mentally with the ever-exasperating level of play of the Notre Dame offensive line. "I've known Jeff for over 30 years," Kelly said. "There's nothing that I don't know about Jeff. He takes it harder than anybody else. He's got to keep working with his group like he has every day. We got to get our best players playing their best. We'll keep coaching them."

The players themselves aren't oblivious to the narrative that has been assigned to them via outsiders who watch Notre Dame every Saturday and have been able to see that this year's Fighting Irish offensive line isn't as dominant as those in years past by any stretch. "I don't think we need other people to tell us that we can be better," senior right tackle Josh Lugg said. "We watch the film ourselves. We always understand that everything we do we could be better at." The question is, how much better? Notre Dame has completed one-third of its regular season. How much can truly change in the final two thirds? Again — this isn't as simple as snapping fingers or flipping a light switch. The sample size is substantial enough to put a label on what this Irish offensive line is. Kelly himself might have done so without fully meaning to. "We are who we are," Kelly said in reference to the offensive line.

Kelly and the Fighting Irish have issues on the offensive line, surrendering 21 sacks through four games. (Chad Weaver/BGI)