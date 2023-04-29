Jarrett Patterson’s presence at the center position on the first day of Notre Dame football spring practice in 2019 was supposed to be the first part of a mass audition at the position.

So convincing was Notre Dame’s No. 2 left tackle as a freshman in 2018 at a position he had never played before, the competition ended that day.

Over the next three years he became one of college football’s top centers, then unselfishly moved to offensive guard for his fifth year in 2022 to make room for Zeke Correll in the starting lineup.

Patterson’s medical history eroded some of his draft equity over the past couple of seasons, though, but not enough to knock him completely out of the NFL Draft. The Houston Texans selected the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Laguna Hills, Calif., product in round 6, No. 201 overall — as a center.

He'll join former Irish teammate, nose guard Kurt Hinish, who heads into his second season with the Texans.