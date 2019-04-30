The last time Notre Dame lost its top stars on all three levels of defense wasn’t pretty.

That 2016 unit went through enormous pangs during a 4-8 season following the departure of linebacker Jaylon Smith in the second round, cornerback KeiVarae Russell in the third and lineman Sheldon Day in the fourth.

Fortunately, the more balanced and fruitful defensive recruiting from 2016-19, combined with the leadership from second-year coordinator Clark Lea, puts the 2019 Fighting Irish defense into a much more favorable transition in 2019 despite the loss of lineman Jerry Tillery in the first round, consensus All-American cornerback Julian Love in the fourth round and linebacker/two-time captain Drue Tranquill also in the fourth — not even mentioning the team’s top tackler each of the past two seasons in Te’Von Coney.

Those three areas — linebacker, interior tackle and boundary cornerback — are specifically considered perhaps the top three question marks on offense or defense for the 2019 Fighting Irish.