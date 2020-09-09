Hot Board: Where Notre Dame Stands With Its Remaining 2021 Targets
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the top Notre Dame class of 2021 targets and where the Fighting Irish stand with them in the Hot Board.
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
