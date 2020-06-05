News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 12:52:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Tight End & Offensive Line Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest and where the Fighting Irish stand with them.

We break down the offensive line and tight end targets and commits today, and will have the defensive hot boards in the coming weeks as well.

Hot Boards: QB, RB & WR (published May 19)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

OFFENSIVE LINE

Notre Dame has a key offensive line commitment from Blake Fisher of Avon (Ind.) High.
Notre Dame has a key offensive line commitment from Blake Fisher of Avon (Ind.) High. (Brandon Brown)

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Top Options: Committed to Notre Dame

The Latest: Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher, the No. 22 recruit in the country, made waves on the recruiting scene when he shut down his process and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last June. The Rivals100 tackle picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Fisher is fully locked in with Notre Dame and is a vocal recruiter for the Irish.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}