Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Tight End & Offensive Line Targets
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest and where the Fighting Irish stand with them.
We break down the offensive line and tight end targets and commits today, and will have the defensive hot boards in the coming weeks as well.
Hot Boards: QB, RB & WR (published May 19)
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
OFFENSIVE LINE
Top Options: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher, the No. 22 recruit in the country, made waves on the recruiting scene when he shut down his process and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last June. The Rivals100 tackle picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Fisher is fully locked in with Notre Dame and is a vocal recruiter for the Irish.
