Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Skill Targets
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest and where the Fighting Irish stand with them.
We break down the quarterback, running backs and wide receivers targets and commits today, and will have the tight end and offensive line hot board plus two defensive hot boards in the coming weeks as well.
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
QUARTERBACK
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last March and is completely solid to the Fighting Irish. The four-star prospect’s most recent visit to South Bend was Oct. 12 for the USC game. Buchner keeps in touch with a number of prospects to try to persuade them to Notre Dame. The nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall prospect had a simply stunning junior season, accounting for 81 total touchdowns, coming after his sophomore year in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game.
RUNNING BACK
