News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 10:20:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Skill Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest and where the Fighting Irish stand with them.

We break down the quarterback, running backs and wide receivers targets and commits today, and will have the tight end and offensive line hot board plus two defensive hot boards in the coming weeks as well.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

QUARTERBACK

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner
Tyler Buchner has been committed to Notre Dame for over a year. (Mike Singer)

Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame

The Latest: La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last March and is completely solid to the Fighting Irish. The four-star prospect’s most recent visit to South Bend was Oct. 12 for the USC game. Buchner keeps in touch with a number of prospects to try to persuade them to Notre Dame. The nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall prospect had a simply stunning junior season, accounting for 81 total touchdowns, coming after his sophomore year in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game.

RUNNING BACK

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}