Wake Forest is off to a 2-1 start in the new year with wins over Tulane and Towson before falling last week to Boston College.

Dave Clawson, who is 23-30 in Winston-Salem, is aiming to lead the Demon Deacons to their third-straight winning season for the first time in a decade (2006-2008).

Clawson has led Wake Forest to multiple top 25 wins in his five years, but he is missing a signature non-conference regular season win. His program has a chance this weekend in the form of Notre Dame.

The Demon Deacons fell 48-37 to the Irish a year ago in South Bend, but get the chance to host a top-10 ranked Notre Dame in front of a home crowd at BB&T Field.

"It is Notre Dame, so you know you are going to play against good players,” Clawson told reporters on Tuesday. “This is a top-10 team coming to Winston-Salem, and it is a national game. We are excited to bounce back and this is a big opportunity for our program. Like any week, our focus needs to be on us and making sure we get better.

“The challenge doesn’t get any easier.”

Notre Dame’s defense is one Clawson and his staff will be familiar with after Brian Kelly hired away Mike Elko and Clark Lea from his program almost two years ago. Elko is now in his first year at Texas A&M while Lea took over in South Bend.

“On defense, they are excellent,” Clawson began. “They have yet to give up more than 17 points, playing Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt. We know the defense well. Coach Lea was on my staff at both Bowling Green and Wake Forest. He learned this defense from Coach Elko and there are a lot of similarities to what we do.

“They are executing it at a very high level right now. It is a lot of the same package that Coach Elko ran here.”

Even though Clawson believes in the system’s success, it starts with having talented players.

“Every one of their linebackers is a senior, and they play like seniors and they act like seniors,” Clawson explained. “In the secondary, everyone is in their third year in the program. They are playing a lot more man coverage. You can only do that if you feel comfortable with your corners. Up front, they are excellent. They are Notre Dame and get the best of the best. They have all four and five-star guys who look the part.

Offensively, slowing down Irish starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush is where the game plan begins, but the talent around him remains as well.

“Wimbush is a freak of an athlete,” Clawson noted. “He can make people miss. He could probably be their best tailback, if they played him there. He has an ability to escape and break contain. He has a strong arm and can throw the ball down the field. They push the ball down the field and he makes some beautiful throws.

“Their O-Line loses to first round draft picks and are still one of the best in the country. I thought Boston College’s offensive line excellent, but this is another step up.

“They have two excellent running backs and their receivers look like our defensive ends. Their receivers are 6-4 and 230 pounds and they let those guys go up and box people out and get the ball. They certainly did that to us last year.”

Taking down Notre Dame would be quite the momentum swing for a program appearing to be on the up swing.