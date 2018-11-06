Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at both teams before the matchup along with a prediction of the outcome.

Mike Brey and company aim to open the year with a win in the first of seven-straight home games to start the season. Tuesday night also marks the opener for the Irish in the 2018 Gotham Classic.

The 2018-2019 basketball season is upon us, and Notre Dame is set to host the University of Illinois-Chicago at home to begin the new campaign.

What an intriguing year it should be for Irish basketball.

Brey will have quite the challenge ahead of him with six new faces on the roster and limited long-term experience outside of a few players.

Several questions persist because of this such as what do the starting lineup and rotation look like, which young player(s) step up and can the team put it all together and make the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard TJ Gibbs (15.3 PPG) is one of the more experience players on the roster along with senior guard Rex Pflueger (8.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.2 APG. Both are locked into the starting unit.

Gibbs got a taste of what being the focal point of the offense felt like last season with the injuries to Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell. He put together strong numbers, but his efficiency took a small step back in the process. He’ll aim to change that with that experience.

Pflueger was inconsistent from the floor in 2017-2018 shooting under 36 percent and will step into a bigger role during his final campaign in South Bend.

Sophomore wing DJ Harvey, who returns from a knee injury, possesses the ability to get his own shot, especially with in the mid-range game, and driving to the basket. He could be a much-needed second scorer behind Gibbs.

After the trio, three freshmen enter the fray in the court — Robby Carmody, Dane Goodwin and Prentiss Hubb. Carmody will add a toughness to the Irish backcourt along with an ability to defend and attack the basket. Goodwin is maybe not the defender Carmody will likely be in year one, but he will also add some toughness and scoring the Irish lacked off the bench at times a year ago, especially from deep.

Hubb is a self-described “crafty” point guard can get to the bucket, create for others and knock down shots from the outside. He, like Carmody and Goodwin, could get a starting nod in the opener and take some of the ball handling duties from Gibbs when necessary.

Junior John Mooney showed flashes a year ago as a stretch-four, including hitting six triples in a road game against North Carolina. But, he hit just one of his next 17 attempts after to close out the season. He will be counted on to bring an offensive presence for the Irish on the inside.

Senior Elijah Burns will be a bigger part of the rotation after playing just over 10 minutes per game in 29 contests last season. Burns has been praised for his ability to pass and communicate defensively. Can he take the next step offensively and on the glass?

Three new faces will be key to replacing the void up front as well: junior Juwan Durham and freshmen Chris Doherty and Nate Laszewski.

Durham has the length (6-foot-11) and athleticism that the Irish haven’t had much of on the inside while Laszewski, at 6-foot-10, was regarded as one of the top shooters in the 2018 class. He will be a weapon offensively with his size and three-point shooting ability. Doherty could be a redshirt candidate this season. If not, he could fill the “Austin Torres” role of being an energy player off the bench and being a menace on the glass and defensively.

It is hard to pinpoint what this Notre Dame team could look like with all the new players and questions to what the group could bring early in the season. Tonight will provide some glimpses, but not the final answers.