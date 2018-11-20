BGI/Corey Bodden

NOTRE DAME (3-1, 0-0 ACC) VS. DUQUESNE (3-0, 0-0 A-10) Where: Purcell Pavilion (Notre Dame, Ind.) Rankings: Both teams are unranked. TV/Time: ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m. ET Last Meeting: Notre Dame 77-62 in 1995. Series Facts: Duquesne leads the all-time series 5-2 with the Irish on a one-game winning streak. Notre Dame bounced back on Saturday against William & Mary (73-64) to get back in the winning column following their first of the season to Radford. The Irish will host an undefeated Duquesne program that is coming off a win over the Highlanders to go with victories against William & Mary and Illinois-Chicago. Here is an overview of both programs heading into tonight’s matchup.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The Irish trailed by one at halftime, but finally found a rhythm during the final 20 minutes to take down William & Mary 73-64 last Saturday. Notre Dame shot 50 percent in the second half behind 17 points from junior guard TJ Gibbs to avoid consecutive losses. After an 0-for-5 start from the field, Gibbs hit 4-of-8 in the second half to break a little bit out of the funk he was in to begin the season — under 30 percent shooting in his first three games. Sophomore wing DJ Harvey contributed 15 points in the win while junior forward John Mooney recorded his second-straight double-double adding 13 points and 11 rebounds to the team’s efforts. One of the bigger stories from the contest was freshman guard Prentiss Hubb earning his first career start. He didn’t disappoint adding 11 points while helping take some of the burden off Gibbs. The Washington, D.C. native’s play should earn him another starting opportunity tonight. Mike Brey relied on a quartet of newcomers off the bench in the win to provide support. Freshman forward Nate Laszewski played 14 minutes to lead the reserves, but scored just two points. Freshmen guards Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin each notched 11 minutes but scoring just four combined points on 2-of-5 shooting. Junior forward Juwan Durham bounced back well following a DNP against Radford hitting both of his shot attempts. How will the frontcourt rotation look following the departure of senior Elijah Burns, who Notre Dame announced on Tuesday morning was leaving the program and would transfer at the end of the semester? Burns played just three minutes against William & Mary, but the Irish lose depth upfront and his leadership. Does freshman Chris Doherty dress now? More to come later this evening. Can Notre Dame finally put together a complete performance offensively? The Irish are connecting on just 39.3 percent of their shot attempts and 27.9 percent behind the arc. Gibbs breaking out of his slump will help shift those numbers in more of a positive direction. Is Hubb part of that solution as well? He should get another chance to show why the staff was so high on him during the preseason.

DUQUESNE OVERVIEW

After guiding Duquesne to a six-win improvement last year compared to the season before he arrived, Keith Dambrot will have plenty of new faces to work with to help the Dukes continue their upward trajectory. Five transfers enter the fray along with eight freshmen for a revamped roster looking to increase their win total from a 16-16 mark in 2017-2018. So far so good as Duquesne opened the season with three-straight wins over William & Mary (84-70), Illinois-Chicago (89-88) and Radford (69-64). The group will face a major test in the Irish this evening. Duquesne enters tonight averaging 80.7 points while allowing 74.0 on the other end. The Dukes have been one of the better three-point shooting teams in the country hitting 39.8 percent of their attempts, which ranks 60th and doing so only over 27 attempts per contest. Over 40 percent (40.9) of the team’s points come behind the arc, which is 38th nationally per KenPom.com. Sophomore guard Eric Williams will go for his third-straight double-double tonight against the Irish after averaging 16 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over UIC and Radford. Williams is averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds on the season. Freshman guard Sincere Carry is having a strong start to the year with 14.0 points and 7.3 assists. He put up 32 points in a win over UIC. Junior guard Michael Lewis (9.0 PPG) joins Carry in the starting backcourt. Sophomore center Michael Hughes mans the middle of the Dukes’ offense averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds so far this season. Marcus Weathers, a sophomore forward, rounds out the starting lineup (8.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG). Off the bench, it is heavy underclassmen as well for Dambrot. Sophomore guard Frankie Hughes (7.0 PPG), freshman forward Austin Rotroff (6.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG), freshman guard Lamar Norman Jr. (5.5 PPG) and sophomore guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5.0) are the main contributors to complement the Duquense starting group. Freshman guard Brandon Wade (2.0 PPG) also typically gets into the action as well.

GAME OUTLOOK