BGI/Corey Bodden

NOTRE DAME (10-5, 0-2 ACC) VS. BOSTON COLLEGE (9-5, 0-2 ACC) Where: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, Ind.) Rankings: Both teams are unranked. TV/Time: Raycom Network, 12 p.m. ET. Series Facts: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 21-10, including the last 11 meetings. Last Meeting: Notre Dame 84-67 on Feb. 17, 2018 at Boston College. Notre Dame returns to the court after one week off following a loss to Syracuse in the team's ACC home opener. The Irish will host Boston College, which sits at 0-2 in the league following losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia. Blue & Gold Illustrated previews both teams before they meet in South Bend.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The Irish led for much of the first half in their last outing against Syracuse before the Orange led for the vast majority of the final 20 minutes. It was a close contest throughout until the Orange pulled away during the final minutes for the 72-62 victory. Notre Dame shot under 35 percent from the field and behind the arc, which wasn’t incredibly surprising with multiple new faces going against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Freshmen Prentiss Hubb (0), Dane Goodwin (4) and Nate Laszewski (9) combined for 13 points in their first taste against the zone on a combined 4-of-18 shooting and 1-of-13 on three-point attempts. Guard TJ Gibbs led the charge with 18 points while playing all 40 minutes. Gibbs connected on six three-pointers to keep the Irish within striking distance throughout. Forward John Mooney notched his seventh double-double of the year with 14 points and 14 rebounds while wing DJ Harvey added 11 points to round out the lone double-digit scorers. Forward Juwan Durham continued to be a menace around the rim with three blocks to go with his six points and six rebounds. Guard Nik Djogo played four minutes in his return after missing the Virginia Tech contest with the flu. The offensive struggles are concerning for the Irish, but not unexpected in that particular matchup with a young team and the zone. That issue however has to be addressed and fixed and soon. A gauntlet looms following the Eagles and under 40 percent shooting efforts will not get it done in the league.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

The 2018-2019 season has been up-and-down for Jim Christian and the Eagles. An early home loss to IUPUI (76-69) was followed with wins over Loyola Chicago (78-66) and Minnesota (68-56). Before arriving into league play, Boston College fell 79-78 to Hartford at home. The Eagles drew a tough draw to start ACC with top-25 opponents in Virginia and Virginia Tech and lost both by an average of 19 points. With a 9-5 record to date, Boston College hopes to turn it around with a win over Notre Dame on the road. Even with losing guard Jerome Robinson (20.7 PPG), the Eagles still have some firepower on offense led by guard Ky Bowman (20.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.5 APG). Bowman is counted on to do a lot for the Eagles besides scoring and he has done just that so far this season. Guards Wynston Tabbs (14.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.8 APG) and Jordan Chatman (12.5 PPG) provide strong support in the backcourt, while 6-foot-11 big man Nik Popovic has upped his game to 13.7 points and 7.0 rebounds this year to go with 1.1 blocks per game. Freshman Jairus Hamilton (6.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG) complements Popovic in the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Steffon Mitchell, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.5, missed the team’s last game against Virginia and is day-to-day. So, his status for today is up in the air. Guards Chris Herren Jr. (5.2 PPG) and Jared Hamilton (3.3 PPG) provide solid bench depth for Christian and company. Through 14 games, Boston College is averaging 75.0 points per game shooting 44.5 percent overall and 30.4 percent behind the arc. KenPom.com ranks the Eagles at 117th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 128th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Which Boston College team will the Irish face today?

GAME OUTLOOK