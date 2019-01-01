Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

NOTRE DAME (10-3, 0-0 ACC) VS. VIRGINIA TECH (11-1, 0-0 ACC) Where: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) Rankings: Notre Dame is unranked while Virginia Tech is No. 10. TV/Time: ESPNU, 1 p.m. ET Series Facts: The Irish lead the all-time series 8-2. Last Meeting: Notre Dame 71-65 on March 7, 2018 (ACC Tournament) ACC play has arrived and Notre Dame will face quite the challenge out of the gate traveling to Blacksburg to take on the No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies. This will be just the second true road game of the year for the Irish, while Virginia Tech is a perfect 7-0 at home. Blue & Gold Illustrated previews both teams heading into the matchup.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

What was supposed to be an easy win for the Irish turned out to be quite the opposite. Facing winless Coppin State (0-15), Notre Dame was expected to cruise and enter ACC play with some momentum. Yet, the Irish trailed for around 10 minutes in the second half before erasing a nine-point deficit (47-38) to pull out a tough 63-56 win over the Eagles. Notre Dame shot 33.9 percent (20-of-59) for the contest overall and 30.0 percent (9-of-30) from the field, and Mike Brey’s group had a tough time finding any rhythm offensively. Junior guard TJ Gibbs scored 15 points, including a three-pointer that put the Irish ahead at 51-49, but he did son on 16 attempts (making four). Junior forward John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds, but he took 14 shots to get there. Freshman guard Dane Goodwin was the final double-digit scorer at 13 points (six rebounds) and was arguably the only Irish player that performed well throughout the game. Junior forward Juwan Durham was likely the other with six points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Sophomore wing DJ Harvey added seven points while freshman forward Nate Laszewski hit two-three pointers, but battled foul trouble which limited his long-term effectiveness. Freshman guard Prentiss Hubb struggled making just one of his seven attempts. It seemed the Irish had made progress offensively with their best performance coming the previous outing against Jacksonville where the team secured their highest output (100 points) and a season-best in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and makes (18) and assists (24). Whether it was coming off Christmas break or any other distractions, it was a poor afternoon for Notre Dame and probably derailed any positive momentum they had created going into ACC play. The opportunity to create more confidence was there for the taking. Now, the Irish head to the road to face a top-10 opponent.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

Notre Dame faces its toughest test to date to open ACC play with a road matchup against No. 10 Virginia Tech. Expectations for the Hokies were high this season after a 21-11 finish a year ago with an NCAA Tournament appearance with six of that team’s seven leading scorers returning for Buzz Williams. That number shrunk by one when guard Chris Clarke (8.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG) was suspended indefinitely before the season and has not returned. But, the loss of Clarke has not stopped the Hokies on their way to an 11-1 start with wins over Washington and Purdue and a lone loss to Penn State. Leading the way is guard Nickel Alexander-Walker (18.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.8 APG), but the sophomore missed the team’s last contest against Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 28) after suffering a sprained ankle in practice. His status has not been announced. Plenty of firepower exists if Alexander-Walker can’t go. Senior guard Justin Robinson (13.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.9 APG) will be a tough handle on the perimeter as will junior forward Kerry Blackshear (13.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG). Senior guards Ahmed Hill (12.9 PPG) and Ty Outlaw (8.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG) round out the starting lineup if Alexander-Walker is a go. If not, freshman forward PJ Horne (5.5 PPG) could get the nod as he did against Maryland Eastern Shore. Freshman guard Isaiah Wilkins (6.5 PPG) and sophomore guard Wabissa Bede (4.1 PPG) provide the additional depth off the bench. Virginia Tech has been a complete team through 12 games this year ranking fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 27 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. The Hokies rank sixth in field goal percentage (51.2%) and fourth in three-point percentage (44.4%), so the team can get it done inside and outside. Williams’ group is first nationally, per KenPom.com, in effective field goal percentage (60.9%) an fifth in turnover percentage forced (25.1%) averaging about 17.5 per game.

GAME OUTLOOK