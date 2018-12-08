Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

NOTRE DAME (6-2, 0-0 ACC) VS. UCLA (6-2, 0-0 PAC 12) Where: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles) Rankings: Both teams are unranked. TV/Time: ESPN, 10:30 p.m. ET Series Facts: UCLA leads the all-time series 28-20, including two of the last three. Last Meeting: Notre Dame 84-73 in 2009 (South Bend). Notre Dame will face their first true road test of the season when they take on UCLA late this evening at historic Pauley Pavilion. The Irish were away from home for the first time against Oklahoma on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, but did not face a hostile opposing crowd like they will with the UCLA faithful. Before the official tip, Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at both teams before the matchup.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The Irish faced their second test of the early season on Tuesday — the first being against Illinois — when the program traveled away from South Bend for the first time of the year to face Oklahoma as part of the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately for Mike Brey’s group, they came up just short in an 85-80 loss to the Sooners. Oklahoma shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) behind the arc to down the Irish after leading by seven (43-36) at the half. Junior guard TJ Gibbs led the way for Notre Dame with 18 points making four of the team’s seven three-point attempts. It was another good outing as well for the Irish frontcourt duo of John Mooney and Juwan Durham. Both finished with 15 points while Mooney had a game-high 14 rebounds. At one point, Mooney had 11 points and 11 rebounds in 11 minutes of action. Sophomore wing DJ Harvey added 11 points to the total while freshmen Dane Goodwin (8) and Nate Laszewski (7) combined for 15 points. With two tests under their belt, Notre Dame sits at 1-1 in those after splitting the matchups between the Illini and Sooners. Now, another awaits Brey’s group. While Oklahoma served as the first road game for the Irish, Saturday marks as the opening true test away from Purcell Pavilion with Notre Dame set to take on the Bruins in Los Angeles. Notre Dame struggled defensively at times against Oklahoma allowing the Sooners to hit 15 three-pointers and nearly 50 percent of their overall attempts (47.1 percent). The Irish continue to search for an answer for their perimeter shooting with another sub-30 percent performance. Even though the Irish were away from South Bend on Tuesday, tonight they will face a strong opposing crowd for the first time. How do they react? Can the shooting improve?

UCLA OVERVIEW

The 2018-2019 season could be make or break for UCLA head coach Steve Alford and his time with the Bruins. During his first five years at the helm, UCLA made four NCAA Tournaments, but failed to advanced past the Sweet 16. For a program with a storied history, that isn’t enough. Following a 21-12 record last year and another exit before the Elite Eight, the ‘Fire Alford’ crowd became a bit more louder. UCLA stuck by the coach, but another similar year could spell disaster for the former Indiana legend. UCLA is off to a 6-2 start this season, but the Bruins have lost to the best two teams on the schedule to date in North Carolina (94-78) and Michigan State (87-67). The Spartans jumped out early and never looked back while the Tar Heels pulled away in the second half. Alford’s group’s six wins have not come against a Power Six opponent (American Athletic Conference included), so Notre Dame could be a barometer of the type of team UCLA has. Indiana native and sophomore guard Kris Wilkes is back and leads the way with 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. The former five-star (20th overall in 2017) will be a tough matchup on the perimeter at 6-foot-8. Five-star freshman Moses Brown, the No. 28 player in the 2018 class, has made an immediate impact averaging nearly a double-double (13.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG). Another former five star in sophomore guard Jaylen Hands provides another challenge on the perimeter averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 6.3 assists. Senior guard Prince Ali, a top-30 player from the 2015 class, rounds out the four players that have started all eight games for Alford at 9.9 points. A pair of sophomore forwards — Cody Riley (8.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG) and Jalen Hill (3.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG) — each have started multiple games to round out the starting group. Sophomore guard Chris Smith, who stands 6-foot-9, is another issues on the wing with his length off the bench (10.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG). Freshmen guards Jules Bernard (7.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG) and David Singleton (3.5 PPG and 2.0 RPG) provide strong depth as well.

