Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young class of 2020 guard D.J. Steward added Notre Dame to his offer list of a couple of weeks ago. The nation's No. 60 player was excited to earn a scholarship from the Fighting Irish.

"It was a great offer," Steward told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "It felt really good to get it. I've been to campus a couple of times a couple of years ago. It was good to get an offer from such a prestigious school -- great academics, great basketball, and they play in one of the greatest conferences in the country.

"They are saying that I could come in and play point guard right away, that I can really fill it up and score with ease, and they like how I can develop into a point guard and really just like my game.”