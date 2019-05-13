Highly Touted 2022 LB Martin Gearing Up For Notre Dame Camp
Tyler Martin is quickly establishing himself as one of the top 2022 recruits in the country.
The fast-rising 2022 linebacker from Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.) already holds half a dozen offers and is attracting interest from plenty of major programs, including Notre Dame.
Martin actually has a special tie to the Notre Dame program and hopes the Irish jump in the mix soon.
