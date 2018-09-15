Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After building a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Irish came up strong late in the fourth to hold and defeat Vanderbilt 22-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Check out some highlights from the close contest below.
FIRST QUARTER
After taking an early 3-0 lead, Notre Dame went on a 15-play, 94-yard drive to take a 10-0 advantage with under one minute remaining in the opening quarter. The drive was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run via Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush takes it in himself! 👌 Presented by @Visa. pic.twitter.com/HGE8EH6ySC— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018
At the end of the first quarter, the Irish lead the Commodores 10-0.#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/j2AEhxBaxC— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018
SECOND QUARTER
Early in the second quarter, senior defensive lineman Jerry Tillery sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur on 3-and-9 forcing a fumble to end the Commodores drive.
Jerry Tillery flashing again pic.twitter.com/zlBNMFSJs6— Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) September 15, 2018
Linebacker Drue Tranquill made a highlight despite not making a play when he bullied a Vanderbilt blocker to help force a stop.
Ever wonder about the anatomy of Irish defensive pressure?— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018
This replay shows why @DaelinHayes_IX and @DTranquill make opposing teams so miserable. #GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/SY4jphIs1n
With Vanderbilt driving later in the quarter, Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman stripped the Vanderbilt receiver near the goal line forcing a a fumble that eventually was ruled a touchback after a wild sequence of events. The played helped keep the Irish up 13-0.
WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/jmZCou7gV9— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018
With just over a minute remaining in the half, Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon nailed a 46-yard field goal to give the Irish a 16-0 lead. The kick moved Yoon into the No. 2 spot on Notre Dame's all-time scoring list with 297 points and the top scoring placekicker in program history. Former running back Allen Pinkett is No. 1 with 320 points.
After that 46-yard field goal, @jkicker19 moved to second on the all-time Notre Dame scoring list and became the highest scoring kicker ever to play for the Fighting Irish.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018
ND 16 - Vanderbilt 0 [1:15 2Q]#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/cotFizH5ta
THIRD QUARTER
Brian Kelly's halftime speech has us ready to run through a wall pic.twitter.com/zHLuhmrSBp— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 15, 2018
⭐️ Our dual threat quarterback @WimbushB7 has now recorded over 1000 career rushing yards in his time with the Fighting Irish ⭐️#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/8V9VPjESHo— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018
Vanderbilt grabbed the momentum with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after a three-yard touchdown run by running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to make it 16-10 Notre Dame heading into the final 15 minutes of action. The Commodores went 47 yards on five plays to cut into the Irish lead.
.@VandyFootball finds the end zone! #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/sdxdk6OqiN— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018
FOURTH QUARTER
Get those Ks up, #NDFamily.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 15, 2018
The fourth quarter kicks off NOW on NBC! ☘️🏈#GoIrish #BeatVandy pic.twitter.com/EBVAzuSPVu
Notre Dame answered the Commodores with a touchdown drive of their own to push the Irish lead to 22-10 with 11:04 left in the game when quarterback Ian Book found tight end Nic Weishar from three years out.
When you Weish upon a star...— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 15, 2018
Book ➡️ Weishar gives @NDFootball a 22-10 lead over the Commodores in the fourth! ☘️
📺 NBC#GoIrish #BeatVandy pic.twitter.com/wprxZgRTiH
Vanderbilt answered the Irish with another touchdown with Shurmur finding tight end Jared Pinkney for an 18-yard score to make it 22-17 Notre Dame with 7:22 left.
Kyle Shurmur to TE Jared Pinkney for a Vanderbilt Touchdown!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2XEGe1tdSN— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 15, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.