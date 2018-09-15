Ticker
Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

After building a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Irish came up strong late in the fourth to hold and defeat Vanderbilt 22-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Check out some highlights from the close contest below.

FIRST QUARTER

After taking an early 3-0 lead, Notre Dame went on a 15-play, 94-yard drive to take a 10-0 advantage with under one minute remaining in the opening quarter. The drive was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run via Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

SECOND QUARTER

Early in the second quarter, senior defensive lineman Jerry Tillery sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur on 3-and-9 forcing a fumble to end the Commodores drive.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill made a highlight despite not making a play when he bullied a Vanderbilt blocker to help force a stop.

With Vanderbilt driving later in the quarter, Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman stripped the Vanderbilt receiver near the goal line forcing a a fumble that eventually was ruled a touchback after a wild sequence of events. The played helped keep the Irish up 13-0.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon nailed a 46-yard field goal to give the Irish a 16-0 lead. The kick moved Yoon into the No. 2 spot on Notre Dame's all-time scoring list with 297 points and the top scoring placekicker in program history. Former running back Allen Pinkett is No. 1 with 320 points.

THIRD QUARTER

Vanderbilt grabbed the momentum with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after a three-yard touchdown run by running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to make it 16-10 Notre Dame heading into the final 15 minutes of action. The Commodores went 47 yards on five plays to cut into the Irish lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Notre Dame answered the Commodores with a touchdown drive of their own to push the Irish lead to 22-10 with 11:04 left in the game when quarterback Ian Book found tight end Nic Weishar from three years out.

Vanderbilt answered the Irish with another touchdown with Shurmur finding tight end Jared Pinkney for an 18-yard score to make it 22-17 Notre Dame with 7:22 left.

