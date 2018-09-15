After building a 16-3 lead at halftime, the Irish came up strong late in the fourth to hold and defeat Vanderbilt 22-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium. Check out some highlights from the close contest below.

FIRST QUARTER

After taking an early 3-0 lead, Notre Dame went on a 15-play, 94-yard drive to take a 10-0 advantage with under one minute remaining in the opening quarter. The drive was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run via Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush takes it in himself! 👌 Presented by @Visa. pic.twitter.com/HGE8EH6ySC — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018

At the end of the first quarter, the Irish lead the Commodores 10-0.#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/j2AEhxBaxC — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018

SECOND QUARTER

Early in the second quarter, senior defensive lineman Jerry Tillery sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur on 3-and-9 forcing a fumble to end the Commodores drive.

Jerry Tillery flashing again pic.twitter.com/zlBNMFSJs6 — Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) September 15, 2018

Linebacker Drue Tranquill made a highlight despite not making a play when he bullied a Vanderbilt blocker to help force a stop.

Ever wonder about the anatomy of Irish defensive pressure?



This replay shows why @DaelinHayes_IX and @DTranquill make opposing teams so miserable. #GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/SY4jphIs1n — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018

With Vanderbilt driving later in the quarter, Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman stripped the Vanderbilt receiver near the goal line forcing a a fumble that eventually was ruled a touchback after a wild sequence of events. The played helped keep the Irish up 13-0.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/jmZCou7gV9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018

With just over a minute remaining in the half, Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon nailed a 46-yard field goal to give the Irish a 16-0 lead. The kick moved Yoon into the No. 2 spot on Notre Dame's all-time scoring list with 297 points and the top scoring placekicker in program history. Former running back Allen Pinkett is No. 1 with 320 points.

After that 46-yard field goal, @jkicker19 moved to second on the all-time Notre Dame scoring list and became the highest scoring kicker ever to play for the Fighting Irish.



ND 16 - Vanderbilt 0 [1:15 2Q]#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/cotFizH5ta — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018

THIRD QUARTER

Brian Kelly's halftime speech has us ready to run through a wall pic.twitter.com/zHLuhmrSBp — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 15, 2018

⭐️ Our dual threat quarterback @WimbushB7 has now recorded over 1000 career rushing yards in his time with the Fighting Irish ⭐️#GoIrish☘️ #VUvsND pic.twitter.com/8V9VPjESHo — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2018

Vanderbilt grabbed the momentum with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after a three-yard touchdown run by running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to make it 16-10 Notre Dame heading into the final 15 minutes of action. The Commodores went 47 yards on five plays to cut into the Irish lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Notre Dame answered the Commodores with a touchdown drive of their own to push the Irish lead to 22-10 with 11:04 left in the game when quarterback Ian Book found tight end Nic Weishar from three years out.

When you Weish upon a star...



Book ➡️ Weishar gives @NDFootball a 22-10 lead over the Commodores in the fourth! ☘️



📺 NBC#GoIrish #BeatVandy pic.twitter.com/wprxZgRTiH — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 15, 2018

Vanderbilt answered the Irish with another touchdown with Shurmur finding tight end Jared Pinkney for an 18-yard score to make it 22-17 Notre Dame with 7:22 left.