BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame cruised on Saturday to a 36-3 win over No. 12 Syracuse inside of Yankee Stadium. Check out some of the top highlights from the Irish victory.

1ST QUARTER

Notre Dame got on the board quickly with quarterback Ian Book finding running back Dexter Williams for a nine-yard touchdown.

The Irish were able to continue building early momentum when safety Jalen Elliott stepped in front of an Eric Dungey pass to set the offense with a short field.

WE'LL TAKE THAT @Jae_Uno_ snags the errant SU pass, setting up a @jkicker19 FG to extend the lead.



#3 ND 10 - SU 0 [7:44 Q1]#GoIrish☘️ #SUvsND pic.twitter.com/ivMGadSvyl — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 17, 2018

2ND QUARTER

Notre Dame opened the second quarter by forcing a turnover when safety Alohi Gilman made a great play in coverage for the interception. It was the second pick of the day for the Irish.

Gilman notched his second interception of the game when he hit the Syracuse receiver in coverage forcing the ball to come out.

DOUBLE PLAY BY @ALOHIGILMAN



His second INT of the day sets up @jafararmstrong3's 9-yard waltz into the end zone one play later.



#3 ND 20 - SU 0 [4:15 2Q]#GoIrish☘️ #SUvsND pic.twitter.com/bKvKRK2HYz — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 17, 2018

Following a pair of field goals, the Irish got back in the end zone on a nice play call from offensive coordinator Chip Long that allowed running back Jafar Armstrong to essentially walk in for the score from nine yards out.

3RD QUARTER

It took some time, but the Irish found the end zone in the second half with over three minutes to play when Book connected with wide receiver Chase Claypool from 10 yards to push the Notre Dame lead to 29-0.

The victory Chase continues. @ChaseClaypool hauls in a 10-yard TD from @ian_book23 and our lead grows larger.



#3 ND 29 - #12 SU 0 [3:30 3Q] pic.twitter.com/K0bgUicKfF — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 17, 2018

4TH QUARTER

Williams would put the exclamation point on what was a dominating 36-3 win for the Irish with a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.