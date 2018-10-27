BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 44-22 victory over Navy in San Diego. Check out some of the top highlights for the Irish in the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame's first offensive drive ended via a Miles Boykin fumble on the opening play. The Irish didn't squander their second opportunity going 73 yards in eight plays, which was capped off by a one-yard score from running back Jafar Armstrong. A missed extra point from Jonathan Doerer made it 6-0 Notre Dame early.

The Irish gashed Navy the following possession with consecutive plays of 18, 12 and 38 to get down to the Midshipmen 12-yard line. Running back Dexter Williams ran it in on the next play to put Notre Dame up 13-0 with under five minutes to play in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Williams found the end one for a second time (nine yards) midway through the second quarter to put Notre Dame up 20-0 with 7:07 left in the half.

Williams continued his strong performance on the next drive getting his third score of the first half from two yards out to push the Irish advantage to 27-0. The senior rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in the opening 30 minutes.

THIRD QUARTER

The scoring for the Irish offense continued in the second half with a field on their opening drive before a four-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Ian Book to Boykin to put Notre Dame back up 37-14 with 1:04 left in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER