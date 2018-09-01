Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Michigan
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame opened the 2018 season with a bang Saturday night taking down the Michigan Wolverines 24-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Check out highlights of some of the big plays from the Irish win.
1ST QUARTER
RB Jafar Armstrong scores from 13 yards out for Notre Dame's first score of 2018. Gives Irish 7-0 lead.
THE FIRST SCORE OF THE YEAR!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 1, 2018
Armstrong runs one in for a TD to put @NDFootball up 7-0 on the Wolverines!#GoIrish #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/EeCh7QTHVt
Right up the middle!@NDFootball leads 7-0! #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/vkZsnuycm6— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 1, 2018
WR Chris Finke hauls in a tough catch for a 43-yard touchdown from QB Brandon Wimbush to give the Irish a 14-0 lead with 7:09 left in the quarter.
WHAT. A. CATCH. pic.twitter.com/nIbX0Dii7o— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 2, 2018
Follow Finke... he’s got the SCORES!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 2, 2018
Wimbush connects with the senior to give the Irish the ✌️ TD lead!#GoIrish #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/tobOCiccoB
2ND QUARTER
A sack by DL Jerry Tillery on 2nd-and-goal helps push Michigan back and eventually the Irish hold the Wolverines to a field goal. 14-3 Irish with 11:32 left in the half.
Let's eat, @JerryTillery!#GoIrish ☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/pbOzfx5E0d— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
Armstrong goes for his second touchdown of the game from four yards out giving the Irish a 21-3 lead with 3:55 left in the half.
✌️ quarters, ✌️ Armstrong TDs! @NDFootball adds 7️⃣ to extend its lead on the Wolverines, 21-3. ☘️🏈#GoIrish #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/aWsi7Wvysb— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 2, 2018
For the second time today, enjoy this replay of @jafararmstrong3 dancing his way into the endzone.#GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/gYHbXczJPj— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
Michigan DB Ambry Thomas answered the Armstrong touchdown in big fashion taking the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to close the Irish lead to 21-10 with 3:41 left in the half.
Michigan needed this! Ambry Thomas returns the kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown. [Michigan #Wolverines 10 @ Notre Dame #FightingIrish 21] pic.twitter.com/XUqJoQkOdq— Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) September 2, 2018
A good punt by Tyler Newsome allows WR Chase Claypool to stop Wolverines WR Donovan Peoples-Jones at the Michigan two with just 40 seconds left.
Dominate on both sides of the ball.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
A beautiful punt from Tyler Newsome set up a real hustle play by @ChaseClaypool at the end of the first half.#GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/Toj6jxgi7M
HALFTIME: #NotreDame leads Michigan 21-10 pic.twitter.com/cZbyARwHAF— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 2, 2018
3RD QUARTER
Michigan DB Brandon Watson picks off a Wimbush pass to give the momentum back to the Wolverines with 13:11 left in the quarter.
Michigan defense forces the first turnover of the game. Brandon Wimbush pass intercepted by Brandon Watson. [Michigan #Wolverines 10 @ Notre Dame #FightingIrish 21] pic.twitter.com/b7yGlzQ7RJ— Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) September 2, 2018
On 3-and-18 Wimbush takes the quarterback draw 22 yards for a big first down to keep the Irish drive alive.
If you missed it, here is @WimbushB7 making magic on his feet earlier in the third quarter.#GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/Pt0fxX6QHW— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
Wimbush escapes a sack and finds Claypool wide open on the sideline for a 19-yard completion on 3-and-11.
Nice play by Brandon Wimbush. Kinda looking like Big Ben back there pic.twitter.com/6XF8M37xlr— Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) September 2, 2018
The band is booming, the students are rocking, and it's the start of the fourth quarter in Notre Dame Stadium.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
We lead Michigan 24-10. #GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/cKWPcUsjXP
DE Julian Okwara drops into coverage and picks off a pass from Michigan QB Shea Patterson with 1:20 remaining in the quarter to halt another Wolverines drive. Irish still up 24-10.
.@shwaggyj reaches up and says "I'll take that."— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
It's our first interception of the year and the second career pick for Okwara.#GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/mJr4zvzID5
4TH QUARTER
The Irish defense holds on a 4th down giving Notre Dame the ball back on their own 44 with 7:14 remaining up 24-10.
Let it be known. On fourth down we get the 🛑— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2018
Irish ball on our own 44-yard line.#GoIrish☘️ #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/GoELdAc2li
Michigan RB Karan Higdon scores from three yards out to cut the Irish lead to 24-17 with 2:49 remaining.
Michigan strikes and is within 7 points with 2:18 left in the game. Karan Higdon rushes for 3-yard touchdown. [Michigan #Wolverines 17 @ Notre Dame #FightingIrish 24] pic.twitter.com/XtanEtUEea— Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) September 2, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.