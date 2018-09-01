Irish defensive back Troy Pride Jr. making a tackle in the first half of Notre Dame vs. Michigan. BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame opened the 2018 season with a bang Saturday night taking down the Michigan Wolverines 24-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium. Check out highlights of some of the big plays from the Irish win.

1ST QUARTER

RB Jafar Armstrong scores from 13 yards out for Notre Dame's first score of 2018. Gives Irish 7-0 lead.

WR Chris Finke hauls in a tough catch for a 43-yard touchdown from QB Brandon Wimbush to give the Irish a 14-0 lead with 7:09 left in the quarter.

2ND QUARTER

A sack by DL Jerry Tillery on 2nd-and-goal helps push Michigan back and eventually the Irish hold the Wolverines to a field goal. 14-3 Irish with 11:32 left in the half.

Armstrong goes for his second touchdown of the game from four yards out giving the Irish a 21-3 lead with 3:55 left in the half.

Michigan DB Ambry Thomas answered the Armstrong touchdown in big fashion taking the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to close the Irish lead to 21-10 with 3:41 left in the half.

A good punt by Tyler Newsome allows WR Chase Claypool to stop Wolverines WR Donovan Peoples-Jones at the Michigan two with just 40 seconds left.

3RD QUARTER

Michigan DB Brandon Watson picks off a Wimbush pass to give the momentum back to the Wolverines with 13:11 left in the quarter.

On 3-and-18 Wimbush takes the quarterback draw 22 yards for a big first down to keep the Irish drive alive.

Wimbush escapes a sack and finds Claypool wide open on the sideline for a 19-yard completion on 3-and-11.

DE Julian Okwara drops into coverage and picks off a pass from Michigan QB Shea Patterson with 1:20 remaining in the quarter to halt another Wolverines drive. Irish still up 24-10.

4TH QUARTER

The Irish defense holds on a 4th down giving Notre Dame the ball back on their own 44 with 7:14 remaining up 24-10.

Michigan RB Karan Higdon scores from three yards out to cut the Irish lead to 24-17 with 2:49 remaining.