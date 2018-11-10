In the blink of an eye, Notre Dame was up 14-0 and eventually cruised past Florida State in a 42-13 victory on Senior Night. Check out highlights from the Irish victory below.

1ST QUARTER

Notre Dame defensive back Nick Coleman picked off a Deondre Francois pass on the second play of the game to set up the Irish inside their own five-yard line early in the contest. Brandon Wimbush and company did not squander the opportunity with Wimbush finding wide receiver Miles Boykin in the corner of the end zone on a fade route giving Notre Dame an early 7-0 lead.

On the next Irish offensive possession, Wimbush tossed one up to tight end Alizé Mack, who made an incredible catch in the back of the end zone to give Notre Dame a 14-0 lead with 6:51 left in the opening quarter.

The Notre Dame defense added another turnover on the very next series with defensive end Ade Ogundeji forcing a fumble, which was recovered by defensive end Daelin Hayes. Kicker Justin Yoon would connect on a 26-yard field goal to turn the Florida State mistake into points to push the Irish lead to 17-0 with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.

2ND QUARTER

Just when the Seminoles grabbed some momentum with a touchdown via running back Cam Akers, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery blocked the Florida State PAT and cornerback Julian Love did the rest getting two points for Notre Dame. The special teams score made it 19-6 Irish with 13:17 left in the half.

Notre Dame continued to rack up the points in the first half with running back Dexter Williams finding the end zone from 58 yards out to push the Irish lead to 25-6 with over 11 minutes left in the half.

The Irish continued to remain perfect on getting points every drive when Mack made another tough catch over a Florida State defender for his second score of the game. Notre Dame led 32-6 with 6:18 left.

4TH QUARTER

After a slow third quarter, the Irish offense got back on the board with a 32-yard rushing touchdown via Williams to increase the Notre Dame lead to 42-13 with 13:10 remaining in the contest.