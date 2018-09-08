Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Ball State
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame (2-0) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to begin it's matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (1-1) before pulling off a tough 24-16 victory at home.
Check out some of the top highlights from the Irish win.
1ST QUARTER
Notre Dame took a quick lead over the Cardinals with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Jafar Armstrong, which was his third of the season.
Touchdown Irish! @NDFootball takes an early lead! pic.twitter.com/o4N4ShUkn8— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 8, 2018
Linebacker Te'von Coney came up with a big sack on third down to halt a Ball State drive toward the end of the quarter. Irish lead 7-3 at this point.
Defense on 🔥!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 8, 2018
Watch LIVE on NBC!#GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/1Ci90OrXCF
After quarterback Brandon Wimbush scrambled away from a potential sack, the senior found a wide open wide receiver in Chase Claypool, who made a terrific catch for a nine-yard completion.
Wimbush is special, just slings the ball a bit high usually.— 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 (@Hayes_Hair13) September 8, 2018
Oh and that Chase Claypool guy, he's good pic.twitter.com/Pj7BuNPugs
Notre Dame ended the quarter with a 7-3 advantage over the Cardinals.
2ND QUARTER
On 3rd-and-3, Ball State signal caller Riley Neal is intercepted by Irish safety Jalen Elliott, who returns it to the Cardinals 31-yard line. It was the first interception by a Notre Dame safety since the 2016 season.
Notre Dame leads 7-3 with 8:23 remaining in second quarter.
How'd that first career interception feel, @Jae_Uno_? 💯 pic.twitter.com/sFJq7Vg6gj— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 8, 2018
Following the interception by Elliott, running back Tony Jones Jr. takes it to the house for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Irish a 14-3 lead with 8:14 left in the half.
TOUCHDOWWWWWWWN!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 8, 2018
The No. 8 Irish add another score in the second quarter to lead Ball State, 14-3.#GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/GcSlIukPPX
After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Irish give right back on an interception from Wimbush to put Ball State inside Notre Dame territory at the 41-yard line.
What a pick, @BallStateFB! #BSUvsND pic.twitter.com/wTuUQEKGds— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 8, 2018
#BSUvsND at the half! pic.twitter.com/1cKvOqGGhg— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 8, 2018
3RD QUARTER
After the Cardinals gained 23 yards on its first five plays, Neal was picked off by Elliott for the second time to give the Irish offense a chance to build on its lead with 12:32 left in the quarter.
JALEN ELLIOTT ☘️☘️💪💪 pic.twitter.com/XHrc9yIw85— Barstool Irish (@BarstoolIrish) September 8, 2018
Much like Elliott's first interception, Jones Jr. followed it with a rushing touchdown this time from one-yard out to push the Notre Dame lead to 21-6 with 10:37 left in the quarter.
TONY.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 8, 2018
JONES.
JUNIOR.
The No. 8 Irish go up 21-6 on Ball State in the third quarter. Get to NBC!#GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/CA8vPSuI7D
4TH QUARTER
The Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the contest with 12:01 left thanks to a 10-yard reception to tight end Nolan Givan. The score cut the Irish lead to 24-13.
.@BallStateFB connects in the fourth quarter! #BSUvsND pic.twitter.com/fRJVd5HwT8— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 8, 2018
The Irish defense holds strong and forces a 46-yard field with just under five minutes remaining, which was missed by Ball State. Notre Dame remains up 24-13.
Wide left ❌— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 8, 2018
The defense gets the job done on their own end and we maintain a two possession lead with 4:50 left to play. #GoIrish☘️ #BSUvsND pic.twitter.com/Yw7IjkE1Vk
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.