Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Ball State

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame (2-0) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to begin it's matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (1-1) before pulling off a tough 24-16 victory at home.

Check out some of the top highlights from the Irish win.

1ST QUARTER

Notre Dame took a quick lead over the Cardinals with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Jafar Armstrong, which was his third of the season.

Linebacker Te'von Coney came up with a big sack on third down to halt a Ball State drive toward the end of the quarter. Irish lead 7-3 at this point.

After quarterback Brandon Wimbush scrambled away from a potential sack, the senior found a wide open wide receiver in Chase Claypool, who made a terrific catch for a nine-yard completion.

Notre Dame ended the quarter with a 7-3 advantage over the Cardinals.

2ND QUARTER

On 3rd-and-3, Ball State signal caller Riley Neal is intercepted by Irish safety Jalen Elliott, who returns it to the Cardinals 31-yard line. It was the first interception by a Notre Dame safety since the 2016 season.

Notre Dame leads 7-3 with 8:23 remaining in second quarter.

Following the interception by Elliott, running back Tony Jones Jr. takes it to the house for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Irish a 14-3 lead with 8:14 left in the half.

After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Irish give right back on an interception from Wimbush to put Ball State inside Notre Dame territory at the 41-yard line.

3RD QUARTER

After the Cardinals gained 23 yards on its first five plays, Neal was picked off by Elliott for the second time to give the Irish offense a chance to build on its lead with 12:32 left in the quarter.

Much like Elliott's first interception, Jones Jr. followed it with a rushing touchdown this time from one-yard out to push the Notre Dame lead to 21-6 with 10:37 left in the quarter.

4TH QUARTER

The Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the contest with 12:01 left thanks to a 10-yard reception to tight end Nolan Givan. The score cut the Irish lead to 24-13.

The Irish defense holds strong and forces a 46-yard field with just under five minutes remaining, which was missed by Ball State. Notre Dame remains up 24-13.

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

