BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame (2-0) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to begin it's matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (1-1) before pulling off a tough 24-16 victory at home. Check out some of the top highlights from the Irish win.

1ST QUARTER

Notre Dame took a quick lead over the Cardinals with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Jafar Armstrong, which was his third of the season.

Touchdown Irish! @NDFootball takes an early lead! pic.twitter.com/o4N4ShUkn8 — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 8, 2018

Linebacker Te'von Coney came up with a big sack on third down to halt a Ball State drive toward the end of the quarter. Irish lead 7-3 at this point.

After quarterback Brandon Wimbush scrambled away from a potential sack, the senior found a wide open wide receiver in Chase Claypool, who made a terrific catch for a nine-yard completion.

Wimbush is special, just slings the ball a bit high usually.



Oh and that Chase Claypool guy, he's good pic.twitter.com/Pj7BuNPugs — 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 (@Hayes_Hair13) September 8, 2018

Notre Dame ended the quarter with a 7-3 advantage over the Cardinals.

2ND QUARTER

On 3rd-and-3, Ball State signal caller Riley Neal is intercepted by Irish safety Jalen Elliott, who returns it to the Cardinals 31-yard line. It was the first interception by a Notre Dame safety since the 2016 season. Notre Dame leads 7-3 with 8:23 remaining in second quarter.

Following the interception by Elliott, running back Tony Jones Jr. takes it to the house for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Irish a 14-3 lead with 8:14 left in the half.

TOUCHDOWWWWWWWN!



The No. 8 Irish add another score in the second quarter to lead Ball State, 14-3.#GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/GcSlIukPPX — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 8, 2018

After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Irish give right back on an interception from Wimbush to put Ball State inside Notre Dame territory at the 41-yard line.

3RD QUARTER

After the Cardinals gained 23 yards on its first five plays, Neal was picked off by Elliott for the second time to give the Irish offense a chance to build on its lead with 12:32 left in the quarter.

Much like Elliott's first interception, Jones Jr. followed it with a rushing touchdown this time from one-yard out to push the Notre Dame lead to 21-6 with 10:37 left in the quarter.

TONY.

JONES.

JUNIOR.



The No. 8 Irish go up 21-6 on Ball State in the third quarter. Get to NBC!#GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/CA8vPSuI7D — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 8, 2018

4TH QUARTER

The Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the contest with 12:01 left thanks to a 10-yard reception to tight end Nolan Givan. The score cut the Irish lead to 24-13.

The Irish defense holds strong and forces a 46-yard field with just under five minutes remaining, which was missed by Ball State. Notre Dame remains up 24-13.