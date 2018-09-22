BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame trailed for the first time in 2018, but roared back to claim a dominating 56-27 win over Wake Forest on the road. Check out highlights from the Irish win below.

1ST QUARTER

After falling behind 3-0, Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong got the scoring going for the Irish with a 30-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 advantage.

Notre Dame led 7-3 to end the quarter.

2ND QUARTER

A short Wake Forest field goal opened the second quart cutting the Irish lead to 7-6. But, Notre Dame responded right away with a touchdown when Book found tight end Brock Wright on 4th-and-1 to extend the advantage to 14-6 with 11:25 remaining in the half.

TOUCHDOWN IRISH!! IAN BOOK TO BROCK WRIGHT!!



Great call on 4th and 1!! pic.twitter.com/bt4yQIaEpf — #ThankYouDavidWright (@Hayes_Hair13) September 22, 2018

On 3rd-and-short, Book got it out to wide receiver Michael Young, who did the rest for a career-long 66 yards.

MICHAEL YOUNG WITH A HUGE CATCH AND RUN ON THE 3RD AND SHORT SCREEN!!



The athletecism on this kid is insane, and look at Alize Mack seal the edge to give Young a nice lane to run pic.twitter.com/aceSBrQf3v — #ThankYouDavidWright (@Hayes_Hair13) September 22, 2018

The Irish defense forced a punt on the following possession, and wide receiver Chris Finke took advantage of some open space on the return going for 52 yards to inside the Wake Forest five yard line. Two plays later and running back Tony Jones Jr. scored from four yards out to give the Irish a 21-6 lead with 9:19 left in the half.

Wake Forest countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to make it a one possession deficit with a short run via running back Matt Colburn. The scoring outburst of the contest continued on the next drive with the Irish quickly covering 75 yards in four plays with Book ending it on a one-yard score on the ground. It was the final scoring play of the half giving Notre Dame a 28-13 edge heading into the break.



3RD QUARTER

Notre Dame's offense continued to roll to open the second half getting a 7-yard score from Book to wide receiver Chase Claypool to extend the Irish lead to 35-13 with 9:46 left in the third. A 30-yard gain through the air via Jones Jr. set up the score.

The Irish kept rolling through the second quarter with Armstrong getting his second score of the day with this from one-yard out to put Notre Dame up 42-13 with 5:15 left in the quarter.

Notre Dame didn't stop there. Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. came up with an interception on the first play for the Demon Deacons after the Armstrong touchdown. The turnover set up Notre Dame for another score with Book getting his second rushing touchdown and fourth overall from two yards out.

4TH QUARTER

Another drive and another touchdowns for the Irish as Book took in his third scoring score of the day from one-yard out. The touchdown gave Notre Dame the most points the program had scored in a road under Kelly (56-20).