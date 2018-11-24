Highlights: Notre Dame At USC
Notre Dame started off slow falling behind 10-0, but the Irish roared back going on a 24-0 run to pull off a 24-17 victory.
Check out some of the highlights from the Notre Dame win to cap off a perfect regular season.
2ND QUARTER
After trailing 10-0 late in the second quarter, Notre Dame finally got on the scoreboard with a 24-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Chris Finke.
3RD QUARTER
The Irish took their first lead of the game when running back Dexter Williams broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown to put Notre Dame up 14-10 with 10:55 remaining in the quarter.
4TH QUARTER
On a pivotal 3-and-6 with just over three minutes remaining, Notre Dame put the final dagger in USC's chances hitting running back Tony Jones Jr. on a 51-yard screen pass to take a 24-10 lead.
IAN BOOK ➡️ TONY JONES JR!!— ND Whiteboard (@ND_Whiteboard) November 25, 2018
MILES BOYKIN WITH A MONSTER BLOCK!!
2 SCORE GAME!! 24-10 IRISH!! pic.twitter.com/tLVePycptw
