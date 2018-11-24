Ticker
Highlights: Notre Dame At USC

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame started off slow falling behind 10-0, but the Irish roared back going on a 24-0 run to pull off a 24-17 victory.

Check out some of the highlights from the Notre Dame win to cap off a perfect regular season.

2ND QUARTER

After trailing 10-0 late in the second quarter, Notre Dame finally got on the scoreboard with a 24-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Chris Finke.


3RD QUARTER

The Irish took their first lead of the game when running back Dexter Williams broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown to put Notre Dame up 14-10 with 10:55 remaining in the quarter.


4TH QUARTER

On a pivotal 3-and-6 with just over three minutes remaining, Notre Dame put the final dagger in USC's chances hitting running back Tony Jones Jr. on a 51-yard screen pass to take a 24-10 lead.

