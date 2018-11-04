Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 00:04:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Highlights: Notre Dame at Northwestern

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ccyfukufkrp2xq0kgzat
BGI/Bill Panzica

Notre Dame built a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter and scored late to hold on and defeat Northwestern 31-21 on the road.

Check out some of the highlights from the Irish win.

3RD QUARTER

Notre Dame got on the board in the second half with a 20-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Miles Boykin. The score gave the Irish a 14-7 lead with under eight minutes to play in the final half.

On the next offensive drive, Book found an open wide receiver in Michael Young for a 47-yard touchdown to push the Irish advantage to 21-7 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.

4TH QUARTER

A 24-7 Irish lead early in the quarter quickly disappeared with Northwestern closing the gap to 24-21 with just over seven minutes remaining. Notre Dame answered the adversity with a 10-play, 89-yard drive. Book kept it on a read zone and took it to the house from 23 yards.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}