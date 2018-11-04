Highlights: Notre Dame at Northwestern
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame built a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter and scored late to hold on and defeat Northwestern 31-21 on the road.
Check out some of the highlights from the Irish win.
3RD QUARTER
Notre Dame got on the board in the second half with a 20-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Miles Boykin. The score gave the Irish a 14-7 lead with under eight minutes to play in the final half.
Perfecto Ian Book. Perfecto Miles Boykin. ¡TD Fighting Irish! #GoIrish ☘️— Néstor Con Tilde (@NestorConTilde) November 4, 2018
pic.twitter.com/NC2lM3Lpum
On the next offensive drive, Book found an open wide receiver in Michael Young for a 47-yard touchdown to push the Irish advantage to 21-7 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Ian Book to Michael Young for the Irish TD! ☘️ 21-7 #NotreDame over #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/ZV2l8igS83— Paul Bonerko (@KonerkosBonerko) November 4, 2018
4TH QUARTER
A 24-7 Irish lead early in the quarter quickly disappeared with Northwestern closing the gap to 24-21 with just over seven minutes remaining. Notre Dame answered the adversity with a 10-play, 89-yard drive. Book kept it on a read zone and took it to the house from 23 yards.
IAN BOOK!!— ND Whiteboard (@ND_Whiteboard) November 4, 2018
THE PRODIGAL SON RETURNS TO THE PROMISED LAND!! 31-21 IRISH!!! pic.twitter.com/dfJCAyR9bP
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.