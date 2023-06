Watch highlights of recruits at Notre Dame's Evaluation Camp III on Thursday.

Players highlighted include 2025 CB target Devin Williams, 2025 S target Ethan Long, 2025 WR prospect Colin Charles, 2026 WR prospect Jacob Butler, 2026 TE prospect Cooper McCutchan and 2025 OL prospect Easton Ware.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube