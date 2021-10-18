Highlighting players, positions to watch as Notre Dame starts second half

Brian Kelly best summed up the first half of Notre Dame’s 2021 season not by what he said after a 32-29 win at Virginia Tech Oct. 9, but by what he did.

Asked about the latest iteration of quarterback dart-throwing and freshman Tyler Buchner’s place in it, Kelly pressed his hands over his face, rubbing them up and down before running them through his hair. Eventually, they made their way into a shrug.

A few minutes earlier, he pressed clenched fists against his forehead when discussing Jack Coan. On a few occasions, he leaned back, hands clasped together on the back of his head.

A 5-1 record rarely feels so heavy and so flummoxing. Not because Notre Dame being 5-1 is a surprise, but because of how it has reached this point.