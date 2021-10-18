Highlighting players, positions to watch as Notre Dame starts second half
Brian Kelly best summed up the first half of Notre Dame’s 2021 season not by what he said after a 32-29 win at Virginia Tech Oct. 9, but by what he did.
Asked about the latest iteration of quarterback dart-throwing and freshman Tyler Buchner’s place in it, Kelly pressed his hands over his face, rubbing them up and down before running them through his hair. Eventually, they made their way into a shrug.
A few minutes earlier, he pressed clenched fists against his forehead when discussing Jack Coan. On a few occasions, he leaned back, hands clasped together on the back of his head.
A 5-1 record rarely feels so heavy and so flummoxing. Not because Notre Dame being 5-1 is a surprise, but because of how it has reached this point.
Six games have brought enough plot twists and unforeseen turns for an entire season or two. The Irish are ranked No. 13, with their lone defeat against No. 2 Cincinnati, but within that sturdy record, it’s hard to know exactly what they’ll be on a given week other than a talented team with obvious resolve. Perhaps even for Kelly, whose body language that night in Blacksburg, Va. reflects the unique nature of this team and this season.
“We’re not perfect,” Kelly said. “And that’s OK with me.”
Notre Dame begins its second half Saturday vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) with the internal belief it can get to 11-1. The remaining six games provide a nice path. The Irish’s weekly vacillations and unpredictability, though, make winning out feel a bit far-fetched.
Here are some positions, players and storylines to watch that could shape Notre Dame’s quest to a 6-0 second-half record.
How the quarterback position settles in (or doesn't)
Any guess as to what will happen at quarterback over the next six games is a dart throw.
Many of the quarterback maneuvers from first six games have felt like dart throws too. One wonders if Kelly even has a firm handle on what to expect from the quarterbacks in any given week.
What’s clear is this: Coan’s last two drives vs. Virginia Tech are what Kelly and his staff envisioned in the preseason from the fifth-year senior. He was 7-of-9 for 93 yards and a touchdown after returning from his second benching in as many weeks. He came back in when Buchner hobbled off with an injury.
It was the latest edition of No One Saw That Coming featuring Irish quarterbacks.
