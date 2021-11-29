Hey Horka: Will Alabama spoil Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes?

It's the question every Notre Dame fan wants answered: Will the Fighting Irish make the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years, or will head coach Brian Kelly’s team be left out at 11-1? In this week's edition of Hey Horka, a message board mailbag answering questions from subscribers at BlueandGold.com, I’ll dive into conference championship week outcomes and predict whether Notre Dame will be one of the four semifinalists.

“Final 4? Make your call” — PreTill1

It feels like March. Nobody really asks me to make a final four prediction any other time of year. But I cover Notre Dame now, so things are different. The Irish have a really good shot of making the playoff. So let's further dissect those odds. First of all, Georgia is in — even if it loses to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. So, boom! I've already nailed one selection. And speaking of Alabama, it could really spoil the party for the Irish with an upset win over the Bulldogs. And don't think for a minute that's too farfetched even though Nick Saban’s team is having a down year of sorts and Kirby Smart’s has been in the best in the sport all season. Alabama has been to the title game eight times in Saban's tenure. The Crimson Tide have won seven. The only Alabama loss came in its first appearance under Saban in 2008. Eventual national champion Florida won. Georgia hasn't played a ranked opponent since Oct. 16. The Bulldogs haven't been tested recently, and the magnitude of this game is entirely different than anything Georgia has faced since arguably Week One against Clemson. All of that to say this: I'm picking Alabama, a team that has won its last three SEC games by a touchdown or less, in an upset. Bold? Maybe. But it's Alabama. We really shouldn't be surprised if it happens.

Nick Saban and Alabama are looking for yet another SEC championship.

So, there are two CFP slots swiped from vacancy. That leaves two spots up for grabs with four teams — Michigan, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame — in a position to compete for them. That's not good for Notre Dame. The Wolverines, Bearcats and Cowboys all play in their respective league title games. If Alabama loses and all three of those teams win, they're all in. If Alabama wins and all three of the others win, then only two get in. The CFP committee is then faced to make a tough decision. In the scenario of the Crimson Tide taking down the Dawgs, Notre Dame would need two of the three other teams to lose. That's just not likely. I'm picking all three to win, in fact. So here is my final prediction on how the CFP top four will shake out (with seeds No. 2 and 3 being interchangeable and Georgia remaining at No. 1 to avoid a rematch with Alabama in the semifinals): 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Alabama 4. Oklahoma State I mentioned the CFP having to make a tough decision. Maybe it won't be all too tough after all. If the decision is between Oklahoma State (a 12-win, one-loss Power Five conference champion) and Cincinnati (a 13-win, undefeated Group of Five conference champion), then the way the committee operates lends us to believe it's going to choose the former just about every time. With 11 wins and a loss to the Group of Five team in the debate, there is no room for Notre Dame to sneak into the playoff. An Alabama victory and chalk reigning supreme in the other conference title games of significance would effectively eliminate Notre Dame from playoff contention. Hey, I heard Atlanta and Phoenix are nice around the holidays.

“Do you believe the entire staff returns for next season? If not, what is your best guess on who leaves?” — Kcndmis97

I feel Notre Dame is in a really good position to retain its 10 primary assistants in 2022. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman isn't going anywhere after one year, and he has tight relations with safeties coach Chris O'Leary and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Those are two young position coaches who could look for more responsibility elsewhere, but they'll likely stick around in a comfortable spot for one more season too. Along the lines of comfort, special teams coach Brian Polian is Kelly's great friend. He's not leaving. Same goes for offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, especially after Notre Dame's vast improvement in that position group as the season went along. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is probably still a year or two away from testing his mettle as a head coach at a smaller school. Defensive line coach Mike Elston, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and tight ends coach John McNulty seem pretty set in where they are too. That leaves running backs coach Lance Taylor. If anyone leaves after this season, I wouldn't be surprised if it was Taylor. He's been in and out of the NFL as an assistant and hasn't been at any of his coaching stops for longer than three years.

Brian Kelly is the first coach in Notre Dame history with four seasons with 11-plus wins. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

What are your projections on who returns next year versus who leaves (NFL or transfers)?

We did the coaches version of this question, so we might as well hit on the players too. The answer to this question is tough to arrive at because you never know what's going on in a player's head. You never know the nature of the conversations Kelly and his assistants are going to have with potential super seniors either. So to avoid too much speculation, I'll just leave my answer at two players I expect to leave and two players I expect to return. Safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams, both juniors, are off to the NFL. I'm fairly certain of that. I find it extremely likely wide receiver Avery Davis returns after a knee injury derailed his season, too. With the way Bo Bauer has come on at linebacker in the last few weeks, why would he not want the opportunity to start at middle linebacker as a super senior? Don't be shocked if he comes back.

“Do you believe that the decision by Oklahoma and Texas, and you can add Texas A&M and Arkansas, to the SEC is good for CFB overall?” — sjb75

This is tough to answer just because the situation is so unique. A 16-team super conference? I'm old enough to remember when the Big 12 actually had 12 teams, and that was more than enough. The SEC's current setup with 14 teams is already a bit much. Adding two more and ravaging the Big 12 in the process? That seems like overkill. That said, if the Lone Star Showdown returns as a result of the SEC's expansion then that's already a win. Did you see how excited Arkansas was to play Texas in Week Two? That could be a fun annual game as well. It's going to be weird, and it might force the hand of Notre Dame to join a conference. So on the topic of affecting college football overall, that could be a major byproduct of realignment. But from a broad perspective, it's definitely interesting for any college football fan — except maybe for those who root for the likes of Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor, etc. whose "horns down" hand signals won't mean as much when the Longhorns don't take the field against their respective teams.

“What is ND’s biggest weakness at the moment on both offense and defense?” — arrowfan624