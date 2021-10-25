Hey Horka: What is a more likely Notre Dame football record, 10-2 or 11-1?

Another week, another round of message board questions from the members at BlueandGold.com. We'll start with this: I'm surprised nobody asked me how a guy from Texas dealt with temperatures in the mid 30s — in October — leaving Notre Dame Stadium in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Waiting for my windshield to defrost after a midseason game wasn't something I became accustomed to covering games in college or for three years on the Mississippi State beat. Mama, we're not in the south anymore.

Something tells me the Notre Dame football team is going to adapt to the changing weather just fine. The No. 11 Fighting Irish (6-1) just handled USC 31-16 and have five games left in which they'll most likely be favored in all of them.

So let's dive right into a question about Notre Dame's projected final record.