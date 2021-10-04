Hey Horka: What changes does Notre Dame need to make after Cincinnati loss?

It's natural to want to shake things up after a team loses for the first time. There are instances when that's not warranted — when a team shouldn't overreact. There are instances when changes are completely justified.

For Notre Dame, this is an example of the latter.

The Fighting Irish had a tally mark coming in the loss column given the way they played in the first four games of the season. Their deficieciences finally caught up with them in Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.

So what do they do now? This week's Hey Horka column, a mailbag answering questions from the Blue and Gold message board, focuses on that.