Hey Horka: Notre Dame defense, unsure officiating, Jack Coan's mobility

Welcome to Hey Horka.

I'll take questions on BlueandGold.com's message board at the end of every Notre Dame football weekend and answer a few of them in an article posted two days after the game.

The first installment of Hey Horka comes after the Irish built a comfortable margin on the road at Florida State only to watch it slip away in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame won in overtime, but it was anything but convincing.

Below are my takes on three important questions that arose out of Notre Dame's 41-38 season-opening victory over the Seminoles.