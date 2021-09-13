Hey Horka: Is it time to tinker with Notre Dame football offensive line?

Let me start the second installment of "Hey Horka" by saying I was completely wrong with something I wrote in the first. Let me also slap myself on the wrist and move on. It happens.

A reader at BlueandGold.com asked if Notre Dame should implement offensive packages for freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner. I said no. The Irish said yes. Absolutely. And it worked. What do we in the media know anyway?

Buchner ran for 68 yards on seven carries and passed for 78 and a touchdown while going 3-of-3 through the air. Not bad. Good enough for more playing time, I will now readily admit.

Here's to answering the following questions much better than I did a week ago.