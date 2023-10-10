The future of Notre Dame football lies in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, and many of those players are in the midst of their final seasons in the high school football spotlight. Whether it's on offense or defense, Irish commits are entrenched in starting roles as the regular season concludes. 2024 linebacker commit Teddy Rezac and 2024 cornerback Leonard Moore each recorded an interception for their respective schools but came up just short of top performers. Inside ND Sports highlights six Notre Dame commits who had the strongest showings last week.

Four-star QB commit Deuce Knight

Knight has played intermittently during his junior season due to transferring to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., to start the season, then back to Lucedale (Miss.) George County last month. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal-caller didn't miss a beat in the 48-7 win against Long Beach. He scored four total touchdowns, including three through the air. Knight completed 7 of 9 passes for 134 yards. He averaged 19.1 yards per completion, with his longest throw going for 38 yards. The Irish are expected to host Knight, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class, on an unofficial visit this Saturday against USC. Since committing on Sept. 18, Knight has been vocal as a recruiter on social media.

Four-star RB commit Aneyas Williams

Williams arguably gets the most opportunities of any Notre Dame commit with his workload at Hannibal (Mo.) High each Friday. The 5-10, 195-pound recruit was used on the ground and as a receiver in the Pirates' 28-8 win over Moberly. He had 17 carries, 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with six receptions for 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hannibal is on a six-game winning streak heading into its final regular-season contest. The Irish hosted Williams on unofficial visits last month for the Central Michigan and Ohio State games.

Four-star RB commit Justin Thurman

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit is on a three-game win streak, and Thurman has been an integral part of offensive coordinator Don Mesick's scheme in the past two weeks. In the 36-29 victory over Bishop Verot, Thurman received a season-high 24 carries and turned it into 122 rushing yards, another season-high. The 6-0, 183-pound recruit finished with two rushing touchdowns and has five this season. Thurman, the No. 25 running back in the 2025 class, is confirmed to visit campus for the USC game on Saturday.

Three-star DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr.

After racking up 13 tackles last week for Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, Sevillano put forward another strong effort with 17 tackles, including eight for loss, in its 34-27 win against West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy. Sevillano also had one sack, increasing his season total to seven. The 6-2, 300-pound defender is ranked as the No. 21 defensive tackle in the class. Sevillano was on campus for the Ohio State game.

Three-star DE commit CJ May

May, one of Notre Dame's newest commits, did it all for Highland Home (Ala.) High in its 60-0 win vs. Luverne. He had five tackles, three quarterback hurries, two sacks, a pick-6 and recovered one fumble. The 6-4, 225-pound recruit also plays tight end for Highland Home but wasn't credited with any offensive statistics last week. May plans to return to Notre Dame on Saturday for its game against USC. He is ranked as the No. 21 weakside defensive end in the 2025 class.

Four-star S commit Kennedy Urlacher