Potentially an undervalued and underutilized tool in recruiting, especially during COVID-19, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been using the FaceTime feature on Apple products in order to talk face-to-face with recruits.

A recruit that has seen a lot of Freeman through video communication over the past two weeks is Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou weakside defensive end Teva Tafiti. The 6-3, 205-pounder has already developed some great relationships at Notre Dame and Freeman is looking to cement his with Tafiti sooner rather than later.

“I talked with Coach Freeman twice just this past week,” Tafiti said with a laugh. “Both calls were on FaceTime. I called him and we talked about what he wants to do at Notre Dame and what goals he has for me. We are just building a relationship right now, it's been good.”

Get two months FREE using promo code Irish60