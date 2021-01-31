Hawaiian Star Tafiti Talking to Marcus Freeman Regularly
Potentially an undervalued and underutilized tool in recruiting, especially during COVID-19, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been using the FaceTime feature on Apple products in order to talk face-to-face with recruits.
A recruit that has seen a lot of Freeman through video communication over the past two weeks is Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou weakside defensive end Teva Tafiti. The 6-3, 205-pounder has already developed some great relationships at Notre Dame and Freeman is looking to cement his with Tafiti sooner rather than later.
“I talked with Coach Freeman twice just this past week,” Tafiti said with a laugh. “Both calls were on FaceTime. I called him and we talked about what he wants to do at Notre Dame and what goals he has for me. We are just building a relationship right now, it's been good.”
Freeman’s charisma and infectious personality have been talked about widely, and Tafiti is now seeing it firsthand. The former Cincinnati defensive coordinator has a way that he talks to recruits that makes them buy into what he is saying and it has proven to be a great tool for Notre Dame already in terms of recruiting, just weeks into Freeman’s tenure in South Bend.
