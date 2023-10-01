Eleventh-ranked Notre Dame still has six games left to figure out if it has the right combination of components and the ability to improve to play their way back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., the Irish left no doubt that they have the heart.

The litany of imperfections that littered the runway to one of the most improbable and magical finishes in at least recent Notre Dame football history ended up being offset by the number of heroes who rose to the occasion in an uncanny 21-14 triumph over No. 17 Duke.

Like grad senior nose guard Howard Cross III, who ended any chance of an encore of heartache with his second forced fumble of the game and career-high 13th tackle while taking down Duke quarterback Riley Leonard for a sack on the Blue Devils’ final offensive possession.

And doing all of it with a severe sinus infection.

“There were three or four plays where I’m like, ‘I can’t breathe, and I don’t know what’s going on.’” Cross said. “I just kept going.

“I looked at my dad in the stands, which I do every game, and all I see is just, ‘Keep moving. If you wanna feel better, run it out.’”

Cross did one better than just running it out a week after Ohio State’s last-minute drive, combined with ND’s coaching blunders at the goal line, resulted in a 17-14 home loss and turned the matchup with the highest-ranked Duke team to take the field in 29 seasons into, at the very least, a character-defining game.

In front of a frenzied crowd of 40,768, stuffed several hundred people beyond Wallace Wade’s listed capacity, Cross set a template for his teammate of how to transcend. As did quarterback Sam Hartman, when some of his top receivers were hobbled.

And running back Audric Estimé, after being bottled up for most of the night. And tight end Mitchell Evans, to name a few.

“Our mentality: champions respond,” said Evans, who connected with Hartman on a 19-yard pass play in a late game-charging, perhaps season-altering, 95-yard scoring drive and finished with a career-high 134 receiving yards on six catches. “That’s kind of the role we took on this week. We didn’t back down, and we didn’t give up.”

And on Sunday, they’ll be able to simultaneously smile and grit their teeth while reviewing the imperfections that included a 3-for-15 conversion rate on third down, 12 penalties, and getting pushed around on both lines of scrimmage in the second half with Duke (4-1) rallying from a 13-0 third-quarter deficit to lead 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

“What we can’t do is let the outcome cloud our eyes from the mistakes we’ve made,” an otherwise elated Freeman said. “We have to make sure we’re as aggressive in cleaning up our mistakes and attacking our mistakes and learning from them and realizing why we made those mistakes, as we were last week.”

With Notre Dame’s most dependable wide receiver Jayden Thomas out with a hamstring injury, freshman sensation Jaden Greathouse a late scratch due to a tight hamstring of his own suffered late in the practice week, key backup Deion Colzie undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery this past week and sixth year-grad Matt Salerno still on the mend, Duke coach Mike Elko felt confident enough to lean into stopping ND’s run and taking his chances with Hartman and the passing game.

The Irish (5-1) labored to concoct sustained stretches of offense. They did score on their first drive of the game, but only because freshman running back Jeremiyah Love executed a fake punt to perfection for a 34-yard gain. Until ND’s final drive of the game, that stood as ND’s only double-digit-yard run.

Estimé covered the final six yards of that scoring drive. ND’s other first-half points, a 35-yard field goal from Spencer Shrader, came on an Irish drive that netted minus-four yards, following an interception by Xavier Watts.

It was a seven-yard run on fourth down by Hartman of all people that led to a 45-yard field goal by Shrader on ND’s first drive of the second half — the only points Duke’s defense has given up this season in the third quarter. That made it 13-0 in favor of the Irish

But while Duke scrounged together enough offense behind QB Riley Leonard, a projected first-round NFL draft choice next spring, to go ahead 14-13 with 9:17 left in the game, Notre Dame punted on its next three drives after their field goal, two of those being three-and-outs.

A miscommunication in goal-line defense — again — provided Leonard with an insanely wide open wide receiver Jordan Moore for what looked like might hold up as the winning score.

But the Irish defense had its moments and, this week especially when it mattered. Leonard rushed for a game-high 88 yards on 18 carries, but in his 19th college start, the Irish held him to his second-lowest pass-efficiency rating (92.0). That translated to 12-of-27 for 134 yards and 1 TD with one interception.

And when Leonard drove Duke to the Irish 31 — mostly with his legs — inside of three minutes, it looked like the Blue Devils were poised to put the game away. Instead on third-and-four Watts and defensive end Nana Osafa-Mensah threw Duke running back Jordan Waters for a two-yard loss.

Duke then tried to draw Notre Dame offsides on fourth-and-6. But the Blue Devils ended up having Leonard pooch punt the ball to the Irish 5. There Hartman took over with 2:35 left, and the Irish promptly committed an illegal procedure penalty.

“When Sam Hartman’s your quarterback, you have a lot of faith,” Freeman said. “He’s been in those moments. He’s not a first-time quarterback. The moment wasn’t too big for him, and I don’t want to just give credit to one person, but the plays he made on that series were huge.”