Guard Cormac Ryan Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame
Blueandgold.com has learned that former Stanford 6-5, 190-pound guard Cormac Ryan is scheduled to take an official visit to Notre Dame next Monday and Tuesday (June 24-25). Now a sophomore, Ryan chose the Cardinal over the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Northwestern, Villanova and Yale in the 2018 recruiting cycle.
