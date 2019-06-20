News More News
Guard Cormac Ryan Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Lou Somogyi
Ryan started 17 of the 24 games he was available to play as a Stanford freshman this past season. (GoStanford.com)

Blueandgold.com has learned that former Stanford 6-5, 190-pound guard Cormac Ryan is scheduled to take an official visit to Notre Dame next Monday and Tuesday (June 24-25). Now a sophomore, Ryan chose the Cardinal over the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Northwestern, Villanova and Yale in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

