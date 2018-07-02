Last season Notre Dame placed a pair of offensive linemen on the first-team All-American squad, with guard Quenton Nelson earning unanimous first-team honors and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey earned consensus first-team honors.

Heading into the 2018 season, another Notre Dame blocker is garnering multiple preseason first-team All-American honors. After earning a spot on the Street & Smith's preseason first-team squad, senior guard Alex Bars was also named to The Sporting News first-team All-American list.

TSN had this to say about Bars:

"Notre Dame rushed for 269.3 yards per game last season, and Bars was a big reason for that alongside first-round NFL Draft picks Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey. Bars should be next in line, especially now that he's taking on a more vocal role within the unit."

Bars has started 27 games during his Notre Dame career at three different positions. He started two games at left guard in 2015, 12 games at right tackle in 2016 and 13 games at right guard last fall. He moves back to left guard for his final season.

Senior center Sam Mustipher was named to the Lindy's Sports first-team All-American squad in its preseason football magazine.

Several of Notre Dame's 2018 opponents also had players make the list. Stanford running back Bryce Love and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush also made the first-team list. Stanford guard Nate Herbig, USC linebacker Cameron Smith and Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Khaleke Hudson were all named to the second-team.