This is Commencement Day at Notre Dame, the final rite in the four years of college helping guide you through the ensuing days of your professional and personal life.

The watershed event can be a time of reflection on how quickly four years pass, but it is especially thanksgiving for the blessings of remarkable achievement in a life that begins an exciting and promising new chapter.

In college football, it is also for the most part a time to verify or debunk a recruiting ranking. Every signing day the question everyone wants to know is “How good is this recruiting class?”