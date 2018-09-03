The numbers for the Notre Dame pass game aren’t sexy, but the Irish were effective through the air against Michigan. The Wolverines led the nation in pass defense in 2017 (150.1 YPG), finished fourth in pass efficiency defense and sixth in limiting yards per attempt (5.9 YPA). Notre Dame threw for 170 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt against the vaunted Michigan defense. Part of the success had to do with the play of quarterback Brandon Wimbush, but he got a lot of help from his pass catchers, which is what an offense needs to truly play championship caliber football.

The numbers listed above reflect the rating for each receiver when he is targeted with a pass. It is tabulated the same way that you would see for a quarterback rating. It measures how effective and efficient the offense is when it targets specific players. Targets are throws that a quarterback is obviously meaning to go to a specific receiver. If a quarterback throws the ball away in the direction of a receiver that is not considered a target, it is simply a throwaway. Here is another way to evaluate the receivers:

This data point refers to the catch rate for each receiver/tight end. This one is much simpler, it simply evaluates how many times a pass was caught when a receiver was targeted. Success depends on the pass catcher making the grab but also requires a good throw from the quarterback. It’s not just a receiver evaluation. Overall, the wide receivers as a unit played hard in this game and competed for the football. Like every other position, they need to clean up some things and eliminate some huge mistakes, but there is a foundation to build upon that we didn’t see last season (competing for the ball). CHASE CLAYPOOL, WR Junior receiver Chase Claypool was the most frequent target on Saturday, with Wimbush going in his direction seven times. Claypool caught just three of the passes, but outside of him making a huge mental mistake by stopping his route on the interception, the other incompletions were contested throws. In fact, Claypool competing for a ball on the second play of the game resulted in an incompletion instead of a possible interception. So there were positives from Claypool in this game and he is an example of how the rating doesn’t only reflect how well a player performs … or doesn’t. Blocking was solid from Claypool and overall he had a solid game, but his mistake on the interception drags down his grade. Grade: B- CHRIS FINKE, WR Being a walk-on that earned a scholarship has brought praise to Finke for years, but his play on the field left a lot to be desired. Finke played last year more because of the lack of depth at the position than his play. Finke was good during the spring and even better in fall camp, and he earned snaps on Saturday for his ability to produce. That was obvious in the game against Michigan. Much of the discussion about his performance has revolved around the outstanding 45-yard touchdown reception he made in the first quarter … and for good reason.

While that play was an impressive highlight reel play, it was just one play, and that one play is not why Finke graded out so high. Impact plays are huge, but Finke did a lot of “little things” in this game that were highly impactful. He showed toughness catching a pair of RPO throws and picking up extra yards and he blocked exceptionally well. Always known as a good route runner, Finke has added a lot to his repertoire, and it has made him an effective player well beyond the touchdown grab. Grade: A MILES BOYKIN, WR If not for his own mistake in the fourth quarter, Boykin would have had a much better performance against Michigan. Boykin got things started off right for Notre Dame, hauling in a 28-yard grab on the first drive of the game. The senior wideout did a really good job beating Michigan corner Lavert Hill with his release and stacking Hill once he cleared him. That separation combined with a perfectly placed ball from Wimbush to give the Irish a big gain to set up the first score.